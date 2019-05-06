You are here

Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops

Afghan officials said they do not know the fate of the abducted soldiers. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 May 2019
AP
Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops

  • Afghani officials said the attackers abducted two soldiers
  • Taliban still carry out attacks on Afghan forces on almost daily basis
Updated 06 May 2019
AP
KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in western Farah province, killing 20 troops.
Provincial councilman Dadullah Qaneh said on Monday that the insurgents also captured two soldiers in the attack in Gulistan district overnight. The fate of the abducted wasn’t immediately known.
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war.
Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban set off a suicide car bombing and stormed a police headquarters in northern Baghlan province, killing 13 policemen and setting off a six-hour gunbattle.
The Interior Ministry said 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded before the attackers were all killed.

Scientology ship to remain under quarantine in Curacao

  • The 440-foot Freewinds ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia after a crew member was diagnosed with measles
Updated 43 min 37 sec ago
AP
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao: Authorities in Curacao say 318 people aboard a Church of Scientology ship docked in the Dutch Caribbean island will remain quarantined at least until Wednesday while they determine how many might be infected with measles.
Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth told The Associated Press late Sunday that a team of health officials took 277 blood samples and sent them to the Netherlands. He said he expects results on Tuesday or Wednesday, adding that the atmosphere on the boat is good and that everyone is cooperating.
Gerstenbluth said 31 crew members and 10 passengers provided a vaccination certificate, and that the remainder were vaccinated.
“But that is for the future, it will not help them now,” he said.
The 440-foot Freewinds ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia after a crew member was diagnosed with measles. Authorities have said she arrived in Curacao on April 17 and visited a doctor April 22 for cold symptoms. A blood sample was taken and sent to nearby Aruba, where officials confirmed it was measles on April 29, a day after the ship had departed for St. Lucia. Curacao health officials then alerted authorities in St. Lucia.
The former cruise ship returned to its home port of Curacao early Saturday.
Gerstenbluth said the decision to release passengers and crew members will be made after consulting with health officials in the Netherlands and the Pan American Health Organization.
Measles has sickened more than 700 people in 22 US states this year, with federal officials saying the resurgence is driven by misinformation about vaccines. Symptoms include runny nose, fever and a red-spotted rash. Most people recover, but measles can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death in some cases.
Church officials have not returned calls for comment. According to the church’s website, the ship is the home of “a religious retreat ministering the most advanced level of spiritual counseling.” It says religious conventions and seminars also are held aboard.

