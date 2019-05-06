You are here

Turk Kurd leader Ocalan meets lawyers for first time since 2011

Kurdish rebel chief Abdullah Ocalan in 1993 giving a press conference on the Lebanon-Syria border. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
Turk Kurd leader Ocalan meets lawyers for first time since 2011

  • This is the first meeting with the lawyers since 2011
Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
ISTANBUL: The leader of Turkey’s militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, has met his lawyers for the first time in eight years, one of them said on Monday.

“This is the first meeting with the lawyers since 2011. The meeting lasted approximately one hour,” on May 2, Rezan Sarica told an Istanbul press conference.

Some 3,000 Kurdish prisoners have been holding hunger strikes since November to protest his isolation, and eight have killed themselves over the issue, according to the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party.

Nevroz Uysal, another of Ocalan’s lawyers, said he was conveying a message from the imprisoned leader for the hunger strikers to limit their protests.

“We respect the resistance of our friends inside and outside prisons but want them not to carry this to a dimension that will threaten their health or result in death,” Uysal said. Turkey captured Ocalan, public enemy number one, in February 1999 and imprisoned him on the heavily fortified island of Imrali off Istanbul where he has been kept for 20 years.

“It is not yet clear if the meetings with lawyers will continue periodically,” added Sarica, who met Ocalan with Uysal.

“Only two lawyers were allowed to meet him although four lawyers applied,” he added.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies. The Kurdish insurgency in Turkey has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hardened his rhetoric toward Kurdish rebels since the last cease-fire broke down in 2015, reducing the odds of a political solution to the long-running conflict.

Ocalan’s brother, Mehmet, was permitted to visit him in prison in January for the first time since 2016. The rebel leader was born into a poor peasant family in the village of Omerli in Turkey’s southeast. His official birthdate is April 4, 1949.

He was sentenced to death for treason after his capture by Turkish agents in Kenya, but this was commuted to life imprisonment when Turkey abolished capital punishment in 2002 at a time when it appeared close to securing membership of the European Union.

Topics: Abdullah Ocalan Kurd PKK Turkey

Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
BEIRUT: Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday Lebanon was far from bankruptcy but failure to pass a "realistic" budget that brings down the state deficit would be tantamount to a "suicide operation" against the economy.
Hariri also said once the new budget is approved, financial institutions would raise Lebanon's sovereign ratings, and criticised "preemptive" strikes by public sector workers who fear their salaries and benefits will be cut.
He was speaking in televised comments after a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The government is debating the draft budget.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy Saad Hariri

