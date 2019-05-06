You are here

  • Home
  • Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy
﻿

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy

1 / 3
"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well," Prince Harry said. (AP/File photo)
2 / 3
A beaming Prince Harry announced the birth Sunday to cameras outside Windsor Castle. (AFP)
3 / 3
The Duchess of Sussex was said to be doing "incredibly well." (Reuters/File)
Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
0

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy

  • The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild
  • Prince Harry says he's 'incredibly proud' of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces
Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
0

WINDSOR, UK: A beaming Prince Harry said his wife Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.
Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.
Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.
"This little baby is absolutely to die for," he said. "I'm just over the moon."

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
The child will be eligible for dual British-US citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process.
Harry, speaking before TV cameras on Monday afternoon was present for the birth, which he said was an amazing experience. The couple has said they didn't find out the baby's sex in advance.
Senor royals have been informed of the birth, as has the family of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was formerly known as Meghan Markle and was a TV star before retiring from acting to marry Harry at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle a year ago.
Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.
Harry, who has said he wanted to protect his wife from intrusive media coverage, and Meghan have said they plan to keep many of the details of the birth private.
The birth marks the completion of Harry's transformation from troubled teenager to committed military man to proud father. He has long spoken of his desire to start a family.



He and his older brother, Prince William, along with their wives, are seen by many in Britain as the new, fresh face of a royal family that had become stodgy and aged. They are raising the next generation of royals amid a genuine groundswell of public support for the monarchy.
Meghan in particular represents a change for the royals: She is American, older than her husband, divorced, and comes from a biracial background.
She also achieved considerable success in her own right before agreeing to a blind date with Harry that changed both their lives. Meghan had an important role in the popular TV series "Suits" and had a wide following even before she joined the world's most famous royal family.
Harry and Meghan recently moved from central London to a secluded house known as Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle. The move is seen in part as reflecting a desire for privacy as they raise their first child.
It also separates Harry and Meghan from William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had been living in the same compound at Kensington Palace in central London.

 

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle duchess of sussex

Related

0
Offbeat
The Royal Wedding’s ‘zaghrata’ mystery — who was ‘ululating’ as Harry and Meghan left the chapel?
0
Middle-East
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in Morocco

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 14 feared dead

Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 14 feared dead

  • The charter jet was flying a group of passengers back from Saturday night’s middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, in which Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the US
  • Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet on Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

TORREÓN, Mexico: The wreckage of a private jet that was flying from Las Vegas to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, was found Monday, an official said, after the plane disappeared with 14 people believed to be on board.
Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet on Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.
Authorities flying over the area Monday spotted wreckage whose characteristics matched that of the missing jet.
“Everything indicates it is the plane” that went missing, said Miguel Villarreal, head of the Monclova International Airport in Coahuila.
“The flight plan reported there were 11 passengers on board, plus the crew. We are waiting for (emergency workers) to reach the site to confirm the plane’s registration number,” he told local TV station Multimedios.
According to Mexican media reports, authorities believe there were three crew members on the flight, and that the charter jet was flying a group of passengers back from Saturday night’s middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, in which Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the United States.
Images of the wreckage on Mexican TV showed the plane’s wings and tail on the ground, surrounded by the charred and shattered remains of the rest of the fuselage.

Topics: Mexico plane crash

Related

0
World
14 killed in Colombia plane crash-civil aviation agency
0
World
Two bodies recovered after Amazon cargo plane crashes into Texas bay

Latest updates

Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline
0
Ramadan: ‘The Super Bowl of Mideast advertising’
0
Riyadh ramps up Ramadan tourism efforts
0
Discount stores helping Ramadan shoppers to stock up
0
Islamic coalition delegation visits Riyadh exhibit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.