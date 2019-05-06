You are here

Bahrain court upholds death sentences and prison terms linked to terrorist cell

The court, whose rulings are final, stripped 47 of the defendants of their Bahraini citizenship. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
Bahrain court upholds death sentences and prison terms linked to terrorist cell

Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Bahrain’s supreme court of appeal Monday upheld death sentences for two men convicted of forming a terrorist group that attacked security forces.

Prison terms for dozens of others on terror-related charges were also upheld, BNA state news agency reported.

The court, whose rulings are final, also stripped 47 of the defendants of their Bahraini citizenship.

The court upheld life terms for 19 convicts and sentenced 37 others to between five and 15 years in jail, the statement said.

The men were charged of forming a "terror cell" that carried out a number of attacks, killing at least two policemen and wounding several others.

They were also convicted of smuggling weapons by boat, attacking a prison and helping a number of inmates flee, and undergoing military training in Iraq and Iran.

Thirty-six of those convicted, including the two sentenced to death, are being held in jail while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

In a separate case, the Gulf state's top court upheld lengthy jail terms against 19 Shiites on charges of spying for Iran and plotting to overthrow the regime, BNA reported.

The court confirmed life terms for eight of those convicted, 15-year jail terms for nine and 10-year terms for two others, with the citizenship of 15 of them revoked.

The group was convicted of leaking information to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah and of receiving "material support" from the two forces.

*With AFP

Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
BEIRUT: Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday Lebanon was far from bankruptcy but failure to pass a "realistic" budget that brings down the state deficit would be tantamount to a "suicide operation" against the economy.
Hariri also said once the new budget is approved, financial institutions would raise Lebanon's sovereign ratings, and criticised "preemptive" strikes by public sector workers who fear their salaries and benefits will be cut.
He was speaking in televised comments after a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The government is debating the draft budget.

