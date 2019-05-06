You are here

France Telecom ex-bosses go on trial over suicide wave

Former France Telecom HR manager Olivier Barberot, right, arrives at a Paris courthouse on the first day of a trial of several former members of the telecoms giant’s management for ‘moral harassment.’ (AFP)
  • The wave of suicides, which shocked France at the time, took place from 2008-2009 and raised questions about the workplace culture at the former state telecom giant
  • Alongside former chief executive Didier Lombard, also in the dock on the same charge were the company’s former number two Louis-Pierre Wenes and the former head of human resources Olivier Barberot
PARIS: The former chief executive of France Telecom and other ex-bosses went on trial Monday facing unprecedented charges of moral harassment that allegedly prompted 35 employees to take their own lives a decade ago.
The wave of suicides, which shocked France at the time, took place from 2008-2009 and raised questions about the workplace culture at the former state telecom giant.
The company is now known as Orange after being renamed in 2013.
Former chief executive Didier Lombard, who helmed the company from 2005 to 2010, several other bosses and also Orange itself are on trial for allegedly overseeing institutionalized harassment at the company.
The trial opened at the Paris criminal court nearly seven years after Lombard and France Telecom itself were charged with “moral harassment,” which is defined as “frequently repeated acts whose aim or effect is the degradation of working conditions.”
The hearing at the packed courthouse got underway with the registering of the defendants and civil plaintiffs who include relatives of former France Telecom staff who killed themselves.
Alongside Lombard, also in the dock on the same charge were the company’s former number two Louis-Pierre Wenes and the former head of human resources Olivier Barberot.
Four others face charges of complicity in a trial set to be closely followed by businesses, unions and workforce experts.
If convicted, they could face a year behind bars and a €15,000 ($16,800) fine. The trial could last up until July 12.
Orange itself could be slapped with a €75,000 sanction if found guilty.
Despite France’s labor laws, which are some of the strongest in the world, there have been increasing concerns about the consequences of pressure in the workplace, including depression, long-term illness, professional burnout and even suicide.
Unions and management accept that 35 France Telecom employees took their own lives between 2008 and 2009.
Lombard stepped down as a result of the deaths.
Formerly a public company, France Telecom was privatised in 2004, a move which led to major restructuring and job losses.
Prosecutors say the company and its chief executive at the time introduced a policy of unsettling employees in order to induce them to quit.
During the investigation, magistrates focused on the cases of 39 employees, 19 of whom killed themselves, 12 who tried to, and eight who suffered from acute depression or were signed off sick as a result of it.
In July 2008, a 51-year-old technician from Marseille killed himself, leaving a letter accusing the bosses of “management by terror.” Two months later, a 32-year-old woman jumped out of the window of her Paris office as horrified colleagues looked on.
Lombard, who served as chairman and chief executive from 2005 to 2010, also inflamed the situation with remarks that were condemned for being callous.
He admitted he had committed “an enormous gaffe” by speaking of a “suicide fad” at the company.
And in 2006, Lombard had told staff in now notorious comments: “I’ll get people to leave one way or another, either through the window or the door.”
He resigned in March 2010.
The investigating magistrates’ summary of charges, a copy of which was seen by AFP, accuses Lombard of putting in place “a corporate policy aimed at undermining the employees... by creating a professional climate which provoked anxiety.”
Hundreds of people protested outside the courthouse ahead of the trial opening, urging that justice be served for the former executives.
“My life today is ruined,” said former France Telecom employee Beatrice Pannier, 56, who joined the company in 1982 and has been on sick leave since she tried to kill herself in 2011. “The moment of truth has arrived,” she said.
Patrick Ackermann of the SUD union said he expected that the “former executives are convicted... that they express remorse and they recognize they crossed the line.”
The trial marks the first time that representatives from a blue-chip company in France’s CAC-40 stock index have gone on trial for moral harassment.
Defense lawyers declined to comment, but a source close to the case said France Telecom “does not deny the suffering of the staff but disputes that a policy was put in place to destabilize its teams.”

US Democrats edge toward court battles over Mueller, Trump’s taxes

US Democrats edge toward court battles over Mueller, Trump’s taxes

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says House panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose”
  • The Mueller report and Trump’s taxes are central to the oversight efforts of six Democratic-led House committees that are probing the president
WASHINGTON: US congressional Democrats edged closer on Monday to fighting two legal battles — one over the Mueller report and one over President Donald Trump’s tax returns — after administration officials stonewalled lawmakers’ requests for those documents.
The House Judiciary Committee set a vote for Wednesday on whether to cite Attorney General William Barr with contempt over his refusal to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report and underlying evidence from the probe.
Separately, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not provide the House Ways and Means Committee with six years of Trump’s individual and business tax returns, despite a formal request by Chairman Richard Neal under a law authorizing such actions.
“I have determined that the committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose ... the department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information,” Mnuchin said in a letter on Monday to Neal.
Neal responded in a statement: “I will consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response.”
Both developments put the two oversight committees on a course leading to federal court action to obtain the documents, as the Trump administration escalated its push to block multiple probes by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Republicans in Congress have rejected the efforts of both Democratic-led committees as political gamesmanship intended to appeal to the Democratic Party’s voting base ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump is seeking re-election.
“The attorney general’s failure to comply with our subpoena ... leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement released along with a committee report citing Barr with contempt of Congress.
“If the department presents us with a good faith offer for access to the full report and the underlying evidence, I reserve the right to postpone these proceedings,” he said.
If Nadler’s committee votes as expected to adopt a contempt citation on Wednesday, the measure will go to the full House for a floor vote that is likely to pass. Lawmakers say such an outcome would lead to a civil court case against Barr, raising the possibility of fines and other legal actions for failure to comply.
Democrats also expect Neal’s battle with Mnuchin over Trump’s tax returns to wind up in a lengthy court battle, although Neal could begin by issuing a subpoena for the documents.

Oversight efforts
The Mueller report and Trump’s taxes are central to the oversight efforts of six Democratic-led House committees that are probing the president, his associates and his presidency.
The Mueller report detailed extensive contacts between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Moscow, but did not find that there was a conspiracy between Moscow and the campaign. The report also describes actions Trump took to try to impede Mueller’s investigation.
If lawmakers established that Trump obstructed justice by seeking to impede Mueller, Nadler’s panel could move to impeachment proceedings against the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Democrats also want Trump’s returns as part of their investigations of possible conflicts of interest posed by his continued ownership of extensive business interests, even as he serves as president.
Trump broke with a decades-old precedent by refusing to release his tax returns as a presidential candidate in 2016 or since being elected, saying he could not do so while his taxes were being audited.
But his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House panel in February that he does not believe Trump’s taxes are under audit. Cohen said the president feared that releasing his returns could lead to an audit and IRS tax penalties.

