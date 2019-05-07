You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline
﻿

Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline

Faisal Shams, managing director of OMD Saudi Arabia, said there are signs of recovery in the Kingdom’s advertising market. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline

  • Sector bolstered by renewed activity by the government and growth of the Kingdom’s entertainment and tourism industries
  • Between 2016 and 2018 Saudi Arabia saw the “most severe” drop in advertising spending of all regional countries
Updated 12 sec ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s advertising market is expected to return to growth in 2019, after what one industry leader said was a “drastic” decline in spending over the past few years. 

The country’s Mad Men — and women —  have been forced to endure lean times since the industry was hit by the crash in oil prices and subsidy cuts, leading to an estimated 50 percent drop in domestic spending on ads between 2016 and 2018.

But renewed activity by the government and growth of the Kingdom’s entertainment and tourism industries is seen bolstering the sector this year, according to one Riyadh-based ad man. 

“We have reasons to believe that the worst is behind us. There are many signs of recovery. And the industry is slowly bouncing back,” said Faisal Shams, managing director of OMD Saudi Arabia.

“We foresee a low but steady growth of 4-5 percent in forecasted investments across advertisers (in 2019 and) a stronger appetite for long-term deals with media vendors compared to quarter-by-quarter planning.”

Saudi Arabia saw the “most severe” drop in advertising spending of all regional countries, due to factors such as the crash in oil prices, the cutting of government subsidies on fuel and utilities, as well as the introduction of new taxes, Shams said. 

The wider Middle East and North Africa ad industry was also hit hard between 2014 and 2018, with spending falling “back to levels last seen in 2004,” said Shams. 

 

“The unpredictable regional geopolitical situation led to low appetite for risk-taking or investing. In extreme cases we have seen some international clients dropping (total ad spends by) 70 percent and 80 percent. Some local clients almost zeroed their spending during these years,” he said.

Despite that, an expected increase in spending on advertising by the Saudi government is seen lifting the market this year. 

“Following a drastic drop in billings — over 50 percent — we believe advertising will finally show some growth compared to last year, driven mainly by government spends,” said Shams. 

Part of that will relate to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 reforms drive, and the public-education drive around issues like energy saving and best business practices, Shams said. 

“While private-sector ad spends are shrinking, government ad investment has registered a growth of 80 percent. We have seen a positive change in the way government utilizes communication to educate citizens and change public opinion,” he said. 

“The advertising industry has a major role to play in communicating Vision 2030 … breaking it down to what this transformation means to the people of Saudi Arabia.”

The growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector — with cinemas reopening and more live concerts being held — along with the country’s drive to attract more tourists, also pose benefits for the ad industry, Shams said. 

“Tourism and entertainment are uncharted territories for Saudi Arabia until recently. Knowing that the government plans to invest $64 billion on entertainment in the coming 10 years represents a huge opportunity to the advertising industry — be it in ad spend, or in its challenge to deliver better work and attract better talent,” he said. 

Other growth areas in the Saudi ad market include e-commerce — which is now among the top-five investment categories — along with outdoor media such as billboards, Shams said. 

Other industry experts, however, do not have such a rosy view of the Saudi ad industry.

The agency Zenith, which tracks and forecasts spending in the industry, expects domestic spending on advertising to decline by 27.6 percent this year, with smaller drops forecast for 2020 and 2021.

Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at Zenith, said the Kingdom’s advertising market is “unusual” because, aside from the money spent on national media, the majority of ads on pan-regional media such as satellite TV stations are also directed toward Saudi consumers. 

Pan-Arab advertising spending will drop this year before returning to marginal growth of 0.3 percent in 2021, Zenith forecasts.

 

FASTFACTS

 4-5%

Forecast growth in investments in Saudi Arabia’s advertising market in 2019

Topics: Saudi Arabia advertising

Related

Special 0
Media
Ramadan: ‘The Super Bowl of Mideast advertising’
0
Media
Advertising industry shakeup will be felt in the Middle East

Fake news watch: Suez sale speculation sunk

Updated 07 May 2019
Arab News
0

Fake news watch: Suez sale speculation sunk

  • The Egyptian government has denied the existence of any plan to privatize the Suez Canal, stressing the importance of the waterway, which is considered a source of national income
  • The Egyptian Attorney General’s Office denied reports of the existence of secret prisons in the country, stressing that legal guarantees exist to ensure the conduct of investigations and fair trials
Updated 07 May 2019
Arab News
0

A weekly round-up of bogus reports and phony facts in the mainstream and social media.

1. Privatization of the Suez Canal rumors dismissed by Egyptian government
The Egyptian government has denied the existence of any plan to privatize the Suez Canal, stressing the importance of the waterway, which is considered a source of national income, Al Rai newspaper reported.
The media center of the Egyptian cabinet confirmed in a statement the unreliability of such “rumors” aimed at provoking the anger of the Egyptian people, adding there are no plans to privatize the channel to finance the “new administrative capital” being built in the country.
The Suez Canal plays an important role in global trade movement and there has been an increase in the number and load of ships passing through the channel, which “reflected positively on the increase of revenues,” the center added.
The center called on the media and social media users to be “accurate before publishing such rumors, which may lead to confusion of public opinion and anger citizens.”

2. Egyptian Attorney General said secret prisons do not exist
The Egyptian Attorney General’s Office denied reports of the existence of secret prisons in the country, stressing that legal guarantees exist to ensure the conduct of investigations and fair trials of the accused.
This came during the meetings of the 64th session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, held in the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt Today reported.
Councilor Hany George, head of the General Directorate of Human Rights in the Attorney General’s Office, said that the general prosecution is fully ready to check any allegations of enforced disappearance.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Egypt fetes Saudi crown prince during visit to Suez Canal
0
Middle-East
British MP makes new call for apology to Egypt over Suez

Latest updates

Award is offered — and rescinded — for ‘American Pie’ singer
0
Aeroflot plane was heavy with extra fuel before deadly crash landing
0
Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline
0
War-ravaged Bosnian mosque reopens in move toward reconciliation
0
Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.