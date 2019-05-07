You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool seek new ‘heroes’ without concussed Salah against Barcelona
﻿

Liverpool seek new ‘heroes’ without concussed Salah against Barcelona

Liverpool's players take part in a team training session at Melwood in Liverpool, England on May 6, 2019, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Barcelona. (AFP / Lindsey Parnaby)
Updated 07 May 2019
Kieran Canning | AFP
0

Liverpool seek new ‘heroes’ without concussed Salah against Barcelona

  • Salah was injured during Liverpool’s tense 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday
  • Roberto Firmino will also be absent against the Spanish champions
Updated 07 May 2019
Kieran Canning | AFP
0

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool must turn to unlikely heroes to overturn a 3-0 Champions League semifinal, first leg deficit against Barcelona on Tuesday according to defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after top scorer Mohamed Salah was ruled out with concussion.
Roberto Firmino will also be absent against the Spanish champions leaving Jurgen Klopp without two of his most potent weapons for an already massive challenge.
“Obviously we’ve got two of our main goalscorers out, but it also presents an opportunity for some of the other lads to come in, make a name for themselves and make themselves heroes,” said Alexander-Arnold.
“If we do overturn the deficit tomorrow then whoever scores, their name will always be remembered because I am sure it will be one of those really special nights.”
Salah was stretchered off during Liverpool’s tense 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday that kept alive their chances of a first Premier League title in 29 years after colliding with Magpies’ goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a high ball.
“It’s a concussion so that means he would not even be allowed to play,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Monday.
“He feels OK but it is not good enough from a medical point of view that is all. He’s desperate (to play) but we cannot do it.”
Klopp was realistic at his side’s chances of progressing to a second consecutive Champions League final, but refused to give up hope with Liverpool’s history of European comebacks.
“Together with our supporters it was a long season and there is at least a little chance to make it even longer,” added Klopp.
“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals against Barcelona to go through after 90 minutes.
“It doesn’t make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try it.”
Luis Suarez scored the opening goal against his former club in last week’s first leg at the Camp Nou, but ahead of his return to Anfield, the Uruguayan warned his current teammates of the lift playing on home soil will give Liverpool.
“To play at Anfield is like playing with an extra man for what the fans transmit to the Liverpool players,” said Suarez.
And Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde believes attack will be the best form of defense as if the Catalans get an away goal, Liverpool will need to score five.
“What we have to do is score,” said Valverde.
Suarez will be joined by Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho on his return to Anfield after a £142 million move to Barca from Liverpool last year.
But Ousmane Dembele is absent for the visitors due to a hamstring injury and Valverde believes the Frenchman’s absence will be felt just as much as Salah and Firmino.
“We don’t want any player to be injured. It would have been extraordinary to see them all on the field. They are all important,” he added.
“Dembele’s absence is a problem. Against a team that concedes space (in behind) it is always important to have player like Ousmane.”

Topics: UEFA Champions League Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Related

0
Sport
Liverpool face nervous wait on gravity of Salah head knock
0
Sport
Liverpool seal semifinal date with Barca after beating Porto

Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win

Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win

  • Milan had dropped out of the European places after a draw against Parma and loss to Torino
  • Champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already assured of Champions League football next season
Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

MILAN, Italy: AC Milan revived their Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Bologna on Monday as tempers flared with three players sent off and a bust-up between French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and coach Gennaro Gattuso on the sidelines.
Gattuso’s side move back into fifth place — three points behind Atalanta who occupy the final Champions League berth — with three games left to play this season.
Milan had dropped out of the European places after a draw against Parma and loss to Torino but now move level on points with Roma who are sixth.
Champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already assured of Champions League football next season but the battle for the final two berths remains tight with Inter Milan on 63 points, followed by Atalanta (62), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).
“These are important points, we’re right there now for the Champions League,” said Gattuso whose side are targeting a return to elite European football for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
Spanish winger Suso opened for Milan on 37 minutes with the game springing to life in the second half with Fabio Borini tapping in the second on 67 minutes.
Bologna’s Mattia Destro pulled one back on 72 minutes, with Milan playing the final quarter of an hour a man down after midfielder Lucas Paquetá was sent off for arguing with the referee.
In a nervy finale Bologna finished the game with nine men with Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks both sent off late.
The absence of the pair could prove costly for Bologna, just five points above the relegation zone, and need points next week against Parma before their final two games against Lazio and Napoli.
There was also pitchside drama early when Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia picked up an injury 25 minutes into the game at the San Siro with the Milan coach asking on-loan Chelsea player Bakayoko to start warming up.
Bakayoko — on the bench after arriving late for training — started to warm up without enthusiasm to the fury of Gattuso who instead asked another substitute José Mauri to come on.
Gattuso and Bakayoko were caught on camera exchanging insults with the French player.
“I don’t want to talk about that here but in the dressing room, with my words, which I cannot use on television,” said Gattuso.
“I waited seven, eight minutes and he still hadn’t put on his shin guards, so I chose José Mauri. I have 27 players, we wear a glorious jersey,” continued the 2006 World Cup winner.
“Anyone can tell me to get lost on the touchline, but we’ll then meet in a room eye-to-eye and see. The priority is Milan.
“We have to focus on the victory and not waste time on other things.
“At the end of the season, we will see who has behaved well and who behaved badly.”
Bakayoko joined the club on loan from Chelsea last summer with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($39 million) but has been the subject of racist chanting this season several times notably from Lazio supporters.

Topics: AC Milan UEFA Champions League Bologna

Related

0
Sport
Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop
0
Sport
Liverpool seek new ‘heroes’ without concussed Salah against Barcelona

Latest updates

Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty
0
Award is offered — and rescinded — for ‘American Pie’ singer
0
Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner
0
Gripes over high prices as Afghanistan begins Ramadan
0
New UN campaign to bring youth into gender equality fight
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.