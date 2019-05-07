You are here

Myanmar village in army lockdown ‘running out of food’

Mohib Ullah, a leader of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, speaks to other Rohingya people who face problem to collect relief supplies in Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh April 7, 2019. (REUTERS)
YANGON: Villagers in Myanmar’s conflict-hit Rakhine state said Monday they are facing food shortages after being hemmed in for nearly a week by the military, which killed six people and continues to detain scores more in a crackdown against suspected rebels.
Thousands of troops have been redeployed to Rakhine state where they are using heavy artillery against the Arakan Army (AA).
The insurgents are fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in violence that has forced more than 30,000 people from their homes since December.
It is the latest unrest in an area riven by complex ethnic and religious divisions in the Buddhist-majority country.
The same northern part of the state also witnessed the military’s bloody expulsion of some 740,000 Rohingya Muslims in 2017, a campaign UN investigators said amounted to genocide.
Last Tuesday security forces stormed Kyauk Tan village in Rathedaung township, separating out 275 men for interrogation in the local school.
Troops admitted killing six detainees two days later and injuring eight more, claiming the men tried to attack and disarm them.
The village has been completely sealed off since the raid and several residents told AFP by phone Monday food supplies were dangerously low.
Those without any land are “really struggling,” one woman told AFP by phone, asking not to be named, adding villagers were pooling their meagre supplies.
Another man confirmed the shortages under the army’s “bullying” tactics and called for the international community’s help.
Rakhine state lawmaker Tin Maung Win told AFP he was “very worried” about the villagers’ plight.
He planned to visit the village Tuesday but was unsure security forces would allow him to enter after they turned him away last week.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun denied people were unable to leave.
“People can move around freely,” he said, adding it was possible others could not enter.
Access to the north of Rakhine state is heavily restricted, making independent verification difficult.
Zaw Min Tun confirmed 48 more detainees were released Monday, which would leave around 80 still held at the school.
“They warned us there would be harsh repercussions if we traveled to other villages,” said Than Han Than, 22, one of the newly-released.
Than May Khin’s husband, Khin Maung Htay, was one of the men shot dead last week.
“I cannot forgive his killing,” the 38-year-old widow said.
Their son — one of four — left just before the army operation and did not yet know of his father’s death, she added.
The killings followed the deaths in April of three other ethnic Rakhine men in army custody.
Rights groups have condemned the military’s “total impunity.”

Gripes over high prices as Afghanistan begins Ramadan

KABUL: Mohammed Gul walked past a row of hawkers in a bustling Kabul street, nodding in dismay whenever he discussed the cost of fruit and vegetables with the people who were selling them. The prices had skyrocketed with the arrival of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

“Do you, as Muslims, have to increase the prices by 10, 15 and 25 percent because of Ramadan?” he demanded to know, his patience running out, even as some traders tried to convince him otherwise.

One hawker pointed the finger at wholesale traders for the hike in prices. “Uncle, I am a poor man myself and know how you feel, we are not responsible for the increase,” a hawker named Zabihullah told Gul, a 56-year-old civil servant. “The businessmen who are involved in exports and imports or bring the goods to main markets set the price.”

Other shoppers were also cross about price hikes in Ramadan, recalling what their relatives overseas had told them about some supermarkets and shops even lowering prices during the holy month.

“Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness and time to help the poor and each other,” a shopper named Hakimullah told Arab News. “But in Afghanistan these traders are so greedy and not fearing God and put the prices up for their own interest.”

He said the government, which is locked in a war with the Taliban and beset by internal rifts, was not monitoring market prices. Officials at the Ministry of Commerce would not say if the government had any mechanism in place to control costs. Municipal authorities tasked with monitoring prices were nowhere to be seen in any of Kabul’s major markets on Monday.

Another trader said a reason for the price increase was the devaluation of the local currency, the Afghani. But shoppers disagreed, saying that prices rose every time Ramadan began.

Wealthier Afghans faced no such obstacles, with some even importing their goods from Australia, France and Turkey.

The gap between the rich and poor is increasing in Afghanistan, despite the flow of hundreds of billions of foreign aid since the Taliban’s ouster.

President Ashraf Ghani, in his Ramadan message, urged people to show solidarity and help the needy ones.

He also repeated his call for a truce with the Taliban as proposed by a recent grand assembly, or loya jirga. But the militants have rejected the proposal.

Government officials and Taliban spokesmen have reported clashes and raids in various parts of the country, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The Taliban accused Afghan and US-led troops of killing civilians overnight in several areas during night-time operations. There was no immediate comment from the government about the Taliban's claims.

The armed group has said it will continue to fight until foreign troops leave the country.

