Violence mars 5th phase of India’s marathon elections

Indian voters queue at a polling station to cast their ballots during the fifth phase of general election in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh state on May 6, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 07 May 2019
AP
  • Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive time in the Uttar Pradesh town of Amethi
Updated 07 May 2019
AP
LUCKNOW, India: Scattered bomb explosions and clashes between rival political groups marred voting Monday in the crucial fifth phase of India’s marathon elections, which also saw Congress party President Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, trying to keep their seats.
More than 25 million people were registered to vote for 14 members of India’s Parliament in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India, where temperatures were scorching and security was tight.
The Election Commission said turnout was 57.1% in Uttar Pradesh and averaged of 62.5% in the 51 constituencies in seven states where the polling was held. More voting rounds happen on May 12 and May 19 and voting from all rounds will be counted on May 23.
Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive time in the Uttar Pradesh town of Amethi. He is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi’s widow, Sonia Gandhi, is running in the community of Rae Bareli near Amethi.
Both constituencies are considered Congress party bastions.
Police said suspected insurgents attacked two polling stations with bombs in the Pulwama area of Indian-controlled Kashmir. One exploded without causing injuries and the second did not explode and was defused by security forces, police said.
In West Bengal state, members of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and party workers with the powerful regional Trinamool Congress party hurled crude bombs at each other, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Government forces used canes to disperse them, injuring some people in the constituencies of Bangaon, Barrackpore, Hooghly and Howrah, Press Trust reported.
India’s multi-phase elections, which started April 11 and last five weeks, are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which controls Uttar Pradesh.
Voting for one parliamentary seat in Indian-controlled Kashmir is being spread over three days because of security threats posed by almost daily clashes, government crackdowns and anti-India protests.
Muslim separatists have said the vote is an illegitimate exercise under India’s military occupation and Kashmir turnout was extremely low. As the voting ended, anti-India protesters clashed with security forces in several places, leaving some people injured, police said.
Kashmiri youths hurled stones at election staff and their security guards as they moved into schools and government buildings Sunday night to set up polling stations in the area. Troops fired shotguns and tear gas to quell the anti-India protests that injured people, police said.
Voting also was held in the remote mountainous Ladakh region, which has India’s highest polling station at an altitude of 15,000 feet (4,570 meters). Another high-altitude polling station was set up for just 12 voters from the cold desert region.
Modi has adopted a nationalist pitch in trying to win votes from the country’s Hindu majority by projecting a tough stance against Pakistan, India’s Muslim-majority neighbor and archrival.
The opposition is challenging him over India’s 6.1% unemployment rate — the highest in years — and the economic difficulties of farmers hurt by low crop prices. Opposition officials have also alleged there was corruption in a deal for India to purchase French fighter jets, one of the election’s major issues.
Monday’s polling marked the end of voting for more than 400 out of 543 parliamentary seats. The 39-day process will be completed on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.
In the most prominent race, Rahul Gandhi is running against the government’s textile minister, Smriti Irani.
Irani lost to Gandhi in 2014 but over the last five years has steered central government funding for development in Amethi and has visited the town frequently.
Gandhi and his party “promised the moon to these people but in reality Amethi is one of the most neglected constituencies because Gandhis never took interest in development of this region,” Irani told The Associated Press in an interview.
Gandhi is also contesting the election from Wayanad, a district in the southern state of Kerala. In India, it’s possible to run in more than one constituency, but one can represent only one seat in Parliament.
His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also national general secretary of the party, campaigned intensely for him in both constituencies.
“There is an emotional attachment between the people of Amethi and Congress,” she said.
In other races, powerful Home Minister Rajnath Singh is running in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Another Modi government minister, Menaka Gandhi, who has strained relations with her sister-in-law Sonia Gandhi, is contesting from the Uttar Pradesh city of Sultanpur.
State chief electoral officer Venketshwar Lu told reporters on Monday that polling started smoothly and that shade, fans and drinking water was available at all polling stations.

Topics: India general election 2019

Gripes over high prices as Afghanistan begins Ramadan

Updated 07 May 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
  • Inequality increasing despite billions in aid
  • Taliban rejects calls for Ramadan truce
Updated 07 May 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: Mohammed Gul walked past a row of hawkers in a bustling Kabul street, nodding in dismay whenever he discussed the cost of fruit and vegetables with the people who were selling them. The prices had skyrocketed with the arrival of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

“Do you, as Muslims, have to increase the prices by 10, 15 and 25 percent because of Ramadan?” he demanded to know, his patience running out, even as some traders tried to convince him otherwise.

One hawker pointed the finger at wholesale traders for the hike in prices. “Uncle, I am a poor man myself and know how you feel, we are not responsible for the increase,” a hawker named Zabihullah told Gul, a 56-year-old civil servant. “The businessmen who are involved in exports and imports or bring the goods to main markets set the price.”

Other shoppers were also cross about price hikes in Ramadan, recalling what their relatives overseas had told them about some supermarkets and shops even lowering prices during the holy month.

“Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness and time to help the poor and each other,” a shopper named Hakimullah told Arab News. “But in Afghanistan these traders are so greedy and not fearing God and put the prices up for their own interest.”

He said the government, which is locked in a war with the Taliban and beset by internal rifts, was not monitoring market prices. Officials at the Ministry of Commerce would not say if the government had any mechanism in place to control costs. Municipal authorities tasked with monitoring prices were nowhere to be seen in any of Kabul’s major markets on Monday.

Another trader said a reason for the price increase was the devaluation of the local currency, the Afghani. But shoppers disagreed, saying that prices rose every time Ramadan began.

Wealthier Afghans faced no such obstacles, with some even importing their goods from Australia, France and Turkey.

The gap between the rich and poor is increasing in Afghanistan, despite the flow of hundreds of billions of foreign aid since the Taliban’s ouster.

President Ashraf Ghani, in his Ramadan message, urged people to show solidarity and help the needy ones.

He also repeated his call for a truce with the Taliban as proposed by a recent grand assembly, or loya jirga. But the militants have rejected the proposal.

Government officials and Taliban spokesmen have reported clashes and raids in various parts of the country, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The Taliban accused Afghan and US-led troops of killing civilians overnight in several areas during night-time operations. There was no immediate comment from the government about the Taliban's claims.

The armed group has said it will continue to fight until foreign troops leave the country.

Topics: Ramadan2019 Ramadan

