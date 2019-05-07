You are here

  • Home
  • Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner
﻿

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner

In this March 14, 2014, file photo, Michael Behenna, center, is embraced by his brother Brett and girlfriend Shannon Wahl following his release from prison in Leavenworth, Kan. (AP)
Updated 07 May 2019
AP
0

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner

  • Hunter said he believed Behenna’s conviction was unjustified because of erroneous jury instructions and the failure of prosecutors to turn over evidence supporting a self-defense claim
Updated 07 May 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has pardoned a former US soldier convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner, the White House announced Monday.
Trump signed an executive grant of clemency, a full pardon, for former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna, of Oklahoma, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Behenna was convicted of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone after killing a suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist in Iraq. He was paroled in 2014 and had been scheduled to remain on parole until 2024.
A military court had sentenced Behenna to 25 years in prison. However, the Army’s highest appellate court noted concern about how the trial court had handled Behenna’s claim of self-defense, Sanders said. The Army Clemency and Parole Board also reduced his sentence to 15 years and paroled him as soon as he was eligible.
Behenna’s case attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials and the public, Sanders said. She added that Behenna was a model prisoner while serving his sentence, and “in light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving” of the pardon.
Oklahoma’s two Republican senators, James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, hailed the pardon, thanking Trump for giving Behenna “a clean slate.”
Behenna acknowledged during his trial that instead of taking the prisoner home as he was ordered, he took the man to a railroad culvert, stripped him, and then questioned him at gunpoint about a roadside bombing that had killed two members of Behenna’s platoon.
Behenna, a native of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, said the man moved toward him and he shot him because Behenna thought he would try to take his gun.
Oklahoma’s attorney general first requested a pardon for Behenna in February 2018 and renewed his request last month. Attorney General Mike Hunter said he believed Behenna’s conviction was unjustified because of erroneous jury instructions and the failure of prosecutors to turn over evidence supporting a self-defense claim.

 

 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Donald Trump Michael Behenna

Related

0
Business & Economy
US refiners tap Iraq, West Africa and Brazil for scarce crude supplies
0
Middle-East
3 Turkish soldiers killed in mortar attack from Iraq

Lebanese central bank workers moving toward decision to lift strike

Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
0

Lebanese central bank workers moving toward decision to lift strike

  • “We are moving toward suspending the strike, temporarily until the negotiations end with what is required,” the union chief said
  • He cited positive developments in contacts with officials and said central bank employees wanted to show good will and to “relieve the market”
Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese central bank employees are moving toward taking a decision to suspend a strike at their general assembly meeting on Tuesday after which work will resume, their syndicate chief told Reuters.
“We are moving toward suspending the strike ... temporarily until the negotiations end with what is required,” Abbas Awada said in a phone call. He cited positive developments in contacts with officials and said central bank employees wanted to show good will and to “relieve the market.”
Awada said work would resume after a news conference that will follow the general assembly meeting. The central bank employees went on strike on Monday to protest against draft budget proposals that would cut their pay.
The general assembly will convene at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

Topics: Lebanon

Related

0
Business & Economy
Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike
0
Middle-East
Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

Latest updates

Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty
0
Egypt spent $3.51b on fuel subsidies in first nine months of FY 2018-2019
0
Sri Lanka says dismantles big part of bombers’ network, freezes assets
0
Lebanese central bank workers moving toward decision to lift strike
0
R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.