You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
﻿

Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce

The energy-rich, small nation of Qatar has become a major donor to the Palestinians. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce

  • $300 million would support health and education programs of the Palestinian Authority
  • While $180 million would go toward “urgent humanitarian relief” in UN programs and toward electricity
Updated 16 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

DUBAI: Qatar says it will send $480 million to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire deal ended the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinian factions since a 2014 war between the two sides.

A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning said $300 million would support health and education programs of the Palestinian Authority, while $180 million would go toward “urgent humanitarian relief” in UN programs and toward electricity.

The recent two-day outbreak of violence killed 25 people in Gaza, both militants and civilians, and four civilians in Israel.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Egyptian mediators, along with officials from Qatar and the UN, helped reach the cease-fire deal.

The energy-rich, small nation of Qatar has become a major donor to the Palestinians.

Topics: Qatar Israel West Bank Gaza

Related

0
Middle-East
Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for ‘enemies’
0
Offbeat
Gaza skaters battle blockade and conservatism

Sri Lanka says dismantles big part of bombers’ network, freezes assets

Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
0

Sri Lanka says dismantles big part of bombers’ network, freezes assets

  • Investigators are still tracking down 10 more key players associated with plotting the bombings
  • The bombings killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreigners
Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities say they have dismantled a major part of the network linked to the Easter Sunday bombings, confiscating bomb-making material and freezing assets worth about $40 million linked to the plotters.
In an audio statement issued by the defense ministry on Monday, acting police chief Chandana Wickramaratne said almost all suspects and plotters involved in the April 21 attacks had either been arrested or were dead.
“There were also two people among that group of plotters who are experts in bombs and those two are dead now,” Wickramarate said. “They had stored part of the explosives for future attacks and we have confiscated all of this.”
Investigators are still tracking down 10 more key players associated with plotting the bombings, which killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreigners, a military source told Reuters on Tuesday.
“The investigations show there were another 8 to 10 people who attended meetings with the other plotters,” the source said.
Assets worth about $40 million belonging to the bombers and plotters linked to the April 21 attacks have been frozen, police spokesman Ruwan Gunesekera said.
Sri Lankan authorities have said the bombings were believed to have been carried out by two little-known domestic Islamist groups, the National Tawheed Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim (JMI). Islamic State has claimed responsibility.
Investigators from eight countries, including the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, are helping Sri Lanka with the investigation.
In focus are whether the plotters had any foreign help, the sources of funding and if the bombers had any credible link to Islamic State.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena told Reuters over the weekend that all indications pointed to Islamic State involvement.

Topics: Sri Lanka SRI LANKA ATTACKS

Related

Special 0
World
All suspects in Sri Lanka bombings arrested or dead — acting police chief
0
World
Christian-Muslim clashes rock Easter attacks town in Sri Lanka

Latest updates

Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
0
Taliban kill 12 Afghan policemen, troops in separate attacks
0
Opposition slams decision for re-run Istanbul vote as ‘coup’
0
US sending carrier to Mideast is ‘psychological warfare’: Iran
0
Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.