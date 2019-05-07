You are here

  • Home
  • Arwa Al-Banawi’s edgy take on Ramadan style
﻿

Arwa Al-Banawi’s edgy take on Ramadan style

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arwa Al-Banawi’s edgy take on Ramadan style

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi recently released her 2019 Ramadan collection and it’s refreshingly edgy and urban — the ideal choice for a hipster-inspired iftar.

Having grown up between Jeddah and Switzerland, and now based in Dubai, the designer’s jet set upbringing is evident in her eclectic style.

Al-Banawi began her journey into fashion as a fashion and lifestyle blogger from her hometown of Jeddah. On moving to Dubai in 2012 she took up a career in banking while studying fashion design with the London College of Fashion. On realizing her true passion lay in design, she decided to launch her debut collection of ready-to-wear suits and shirts in 2015.

Fast-forward to 2019 and her Ramadan collection is one for the books, with roughly woven textures and sportswear-inspired stripes.

From oversized, hooded coats with heavy streetwear influence, to minimalist kaftans in washed-out ruby red and Princess Jasmine blue with gold borders, the collection is young and fresh — exactly what Al-Banawai has become famous for.

Al-Banawi’s Ramadan collection is offered up as the antithesis to the traditional, exaggeratedly feminine attire spotted in boutiques throughout the Holy Month.

Her models show off the uber cool looks while wearing white trainers, marrying comfort with urban style.  

The Dubai-based designer, who welcomed Will Smith to her showroom earlier this year, was named as the best regional designer at the 12th annual Grazia Style Awards in Dubai last week.

She took to social media to thank people “for believing in me.”

“Four years ago, I launched a ready-to-wear brand that will give a voice to strong women who inspire me, women I want to dress and I aspire to, celebrating my heritage and my love for sharp dressing. I’m extremely humbled and honored by this moment,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her receiving the award.

She also gave a shout out to her mother: “(To) my mom, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for being my rock all of those years and for your fashionable, stylish genes.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

  • It is a rich, novelistic tale of a young woman whose life spans both sides of the US-Mexican border
Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
0

The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez is a very well researched book that uses the struggles of one woman to illustrate the bigger picture when it comes to problems of immigration policies. It is a rich, novelistic tale of a young woman whose life spans both sides of the US-Mexican border.

“Taking us into detention centers, immigration courts, and the inner lives of Aida and other daring characters, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez reveals the human consequences of militarizing what was once a more forgiving border,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“With emotional force and narrative suspense, Aaron Bobrow-Strain brings us into the heart of a violently unequal America. He also shows us that the heroes of our current immigration wars are less likely to be perfect paragons of virtue than complex, flawed human beings who deserve justice and empathy all the same,” said the review.

“There is a good deal of joy and laughter in the book, but it is one largely of pain,” it added.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Mind Fixers by Anne Harrington
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: How To Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

Latest updates

Arwa Al-Banawi’s edgy take on Ramadan style
0
UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim to raise up to $650m in green sukuk
0
Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
0
Taliban kill 12 Afghan policemen, troops in separate attacks
0
Opposition slams decision for re-run Istanbul vote as ‘coup’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.