Egypt upholds death sentence for 13 members of disbanded militant group

The 13 members received the death penalty in 2017. (AFP/File)
  • The individuals were part of the Anjad Misr or Soldiers of Egypt group
  • The group targeted security forces in Cairo and nearby areas
CAIRO: Egypt’s top appeals court on Tuesday upheld death sentences for 13 members of a disbanded militant group who were convicted of launching attacks on security forces, a judicial source and lawyer said.
The 13 had appealed to the Court of Cassation after a Cairo criminal court handed them the death penalty in 2017. The Court of Cassation is the highest civilian court in Egypt and its rulings cannot be challenged on appeal.
The 13 were members of Ajnad Misr, or Soldiers of Egypt, a group that emerged in January 2014 and targeted security forces in and around the capital Cairo.
The group’s leader was killed by security forces in 2015, and many of its remaining members are held in custody.
Egyptian security forces launched a large security operation in February 2018 to crush militants who have waged an insurgency that has killed hundreds of soldiers, police and residents over many years.
Security forces have battled militants, including a Daesh affiliate, in the mainly desert region of North Sinai, stretching from the Suez Canal eastwards to the Gaza Strip and Israel, since 2013.

  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Assad government forces seized Tel Othman
  • The organization says 69 civilians were killed in bombardments since April 30
BEIRUT: The Syrian army has made a small advance into the rebels’ last major stronghold in Syria, a pro-government newspaper and a war monitor reported on Tuesday, after massive bombardments that began late last month.
Al-Watan daily said the army had captured the villages of Al-Janabara and Tel Othman, where rebels said on Monday they had repulsed government assaults. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government troops had seized Tel Othman.
Northwest Syria is the only significant territory still in rebel hands. The area being targeted in the latest bombardment was the subject of a Russian-Turkish agreement last September to hold off a government offensive.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based organization that monitors the war, said 69 civilians had been killed by bombardments since April 30. At least 41 insurgents had been killed by air strikes and fighting, it said.
The dominant rebel force in the northwest said on Monday it would meet any government attempt to advance with “iron and fire.” The group, Tahrir Al-Sham, includes Al-Qaeda’s former affiliate the Nusra Front.
Syrian President Bashar Assad has recaptured most of the country from rebels since Russia joined the war on his side in 2015, deploying its air power in support of the army and allied Iran-backed militias.
The United Nations has said the northwestern Idlib region is home to 3 million people, half of whom have already fled their homes at least once during the conflict, and that a big battle there risks causing a new humanitarian disaster.
Bombardments since April 28 have displaced more than 158,000 people, the US-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) said on Monday.
A media spokesman for the Civil Defense organization, which conducts rescue operations in opposition-held areas of Syria, said the bombardment was non-stop.
“There is a first wave of barrel bombs dropped by helicopters. A few minutes later a jet will drop another wave of weapons hitting first responders. Then it’s followed by a wave of artillery,” the spokesman said.
The Observatory said nine civilians were killed after midnight by bombardment and reported helicopters dropping barrel bombs — improvised munitions filled with explosives.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the hostilities with great concern, his spokesman, and urged parties to recommit to the cease-fire that was agreed last year.
Part of the rebels’ northwestern enclave is held by Turkish-backed groups aided by the Turkish army. The rest, including the southern flank where fighting has focused this week, is dominated by Tahrir Al-Sham group.

