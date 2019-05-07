Bidaya initiative to enhance home finance sector

Bidaya Home Finance participated in the Financial Sector Conference (April 24-25) in Riyadh.

Mazin Al-Ghunaim, chief executive of Bidaya, said: “We are proud to have helped more than 10,000 beneficiaries to purchase their own homes, supporting the National Transformation Program 2020 objectives and the ambitious Vision 2030.”

He said the company used the conference’s platform to introduce a new initiative, aiming to enhance the local home finance market in Saudi Arabia.

Bidaya recently issued a final series of sukuk under its SR500 million ($133 million) sukuk program, established in March 2018. “The program has contributed to diversifying the company’s sources of funding and developing debt capital markets in the Kingdom. Bidaya is keen to play a role in the development of the local debt capital markets,” Al-Ghunaim added.