Bidaya initiative to enhance home finance sector

Bidaya Home Finance participated in the Financial Sector Conference (April 24-25) in Riyadh.

Mazin Al-Ghunaim, chief executive of Bidaya, said: “We are proud to have helped more than 10,000 beneficiaries to purchase their own homes, supporting the National Transformation Program 2020 objectives and the ambitious Vision 2030.”

He said the company used the conference’s platform to introduce a new initiative, aiming to enhance the local home finance market in Saudi Arabia. 

Bidaya recently issued a final series of sukuk under its SR500 million ($133 million) sukuk program, established in March 2018. “The program has contributed to diversifying the company’s sources of funding and developing debt capital markets in the Kingdom. Bidaya is keen to play a role in the development of the local debt capital markets,” Al-Ghunaim added.

Oman Air held a major conference for its airport services managers in Muscat. The conference brought together more than 100 airport managers from across Oman Air’s network. The three-day event provided a forum to discuss results, plans and projected targets. 

Hosted by Saleem Amanulla, senior vice president, ground operations at Oman Air, the conference included presentations from members of the airline’s senior management team.

Abdul Aziz Al-Raisi, chief executive of Oman Air, said: “The airport services managers have made major contributions to the achievements of Oman Air over the last year. I would like to thank them for their efforts and commitment, and I am confident that they will continue to make a major contribution to Oman Air in the years to come.”

The highlight of the conference was the CEO Service Excellence Awards ceremony where exceptional individuals and stations were recognized for their contributions in the area of airport operations.

