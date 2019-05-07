You are here

﻿

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors sponsors art show

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors supplied a fleet of six luxury BMW 7 Series cars to shuttle guests to and from Al-Obour contemperary art exhibition in Jeddah. Two VIP buses were also provided by the company for larger groups of guests.
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors helped to put Arab art in the driving seat by partnering with the Saudi Art Council for the Al-Obour contemporary art exhibition in Jeddah.

The event, held over three months, featured three generations of artists from across the Kingdom who displayed a wide range of works alongside the best Arab and international talent from across the Middle East and Europe.

Donn Muirhead, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “We are proud to partner with the Saudi Art Council, one of the most prominent and important cultural groups in the Kingdom, for the Al-Obour exhibition.

“The exhibition was a fantastic occasion that helped to showcase the very best artistic talent from across Saudi Arabia and the contributions of leading Saudi-owned companies, such as Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, in fully supporting the creative art scene in the Kingdom.”

As a sponsor and partner of the Saudi Art Council and the exhibition, the company met all of the transportation requirements of the VIP guests, dignitaries and artists in attendance.

The official importer and distributor of BMW vehicles in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors supplied a fleet of six luxury BMW 7 Series cars that were on call to shuttle guests to and from the event. Two VIP buses were also provided by the company for larger groups of guests who required transportation to and from the exhibition, held at the Gold Moor Mall in Jeddah.

Alongside the eclectic range of artworks on show, the event also featured a display of two new BMW vehicles — the X5 and the X2.

Muirhead added: “By expertly meeting the event’s transportation needs we not only showcased some of the luxury BMW models available at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors but also the true essence of Saudi hospitality to the 150 VIP guests who flew in especially for the exhibit.”

When Muslim customers buy Australian red meat, they can rest assured that it is not only fresh but also 100 percent halal, according to Nick Meara, international business manager for Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) — MENA.

Australia has one of the strictest halal programs in the world. The Australian Government Authorized Halal Program (AGAHP) is undertaken in collaboration with the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and Islamic organizations in the country. 

Important requirements of this program are that the animals are treated properly, have easy access to food and water and are free to roam.

Meara said that Australia, with its natural environment and high animal welfare standards, easily meets these requirements. “Additionally, all processing facilities in Australia employ only registered and trained Muslim slaughtermen. All slaughtermen are practicing Muslims and comply with their religious slaughter training based on Shariah principles,” he said.

Master Chef Tarek Ibrahim, the Middle East’s first master chef, said: “I have personally been to Australia and seen first hand the way animals are raised and the halal process that is being followed. As a Muslim, halal meat is very important to me and in my more than 30 years of experience traveling the world, I can confidently say that the Australian halal system is second to none.”

According to a recent Australian government report, Australian red meat is in demand in the Middle East and other major international markets.

The average customer’s perception of imported meat is that sourcing meat from so far away can affect the freshness and quality of the product. However, according to Meara, that is just not the case.

“State-of-the art technologies in Australia ensure that Australian lamb and beef is packed fresh and chilled to very low temperatures so it can be delivered to supermarkets in the Middle East in just a matter of days, and is still as fresh as the day it was packed,” he said.

The fresh meat is vacuum-packed to maintain freshness and quality, prevent bacterial growth and ensure an extended shelf life.

