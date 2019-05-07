Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors sponsors art show

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors helped to put Arab art in the driving seat by partnering with the Saudi Art Council for the Al-Obour contemporary art exhibition in Jeddah.

The event, held over three months, featured three generations of artists from across the Kingdom who displayed a wide range of works alongside the best Arab and international talent from across the Middle East and Europe.

Donn Muirhead, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “We are proud to partner with the Saudi Art Council, one of the most prominent and important cultural groups in the Kingdom, for the Al-Obour exhibition.

“The exhibition was a fantastic occasion that helped to showcase the very best artistic talent from across Saudi Arabia and the contributions of leading Saudi-owned companies, such as Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, in fully supporting the creative art scene in the Kingdom.”

As a sponsor and partner of the Saudi Art Council and the exhibition, the company met all of the transportation requirements of the VIP guests, dignitaries and artists in attendance.

The official importer and distributor of BMW vehicles in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors supplied a fleet of six luxury BMW 7 Series cars that were on call to shuttle guests to and from the event. Two VIP buses were also provided by the company for larger groups of guests who required transportation to and from the exhibition, held at the Gold Moor Mall in Jeddah.

Alongside the eclectic range of artworks on show, the event also featured a display of two new BMW vehicles — the X5 and the X2.

Muirhead added: “By expertly meeting the event’s transportation needs we not only showcased some of the luxury BMW models available at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors but also the true essence of Saudi hospitality to the 150 VIP guests who flew in especially for the exhibit.”