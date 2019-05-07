You are here

Uber, Takamol partner to empower Saudi women

Uber’s strategic partnership with Takamol Holding will enable working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges to and from the workplace.
Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Takamol Holding, aimed at enabling working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges while traveling to and from the workplace.

Takamol Holding operates Wusool, a program developed by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) with the goal of providing affordable, subsidized transportation solutions to working women and encouraging their contribution toward the country’s socio-economic progress, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, VP and regional general manager EMEA, Uber, said: “Uber is a conscientious company that strives to uplift the communities it operates in. We are expanding exponentially within the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi Arabia being one of our fastest-growing markets. At Uber, we will continue supporting the government’s focus on Saudization and the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce.

“Through this partnership with Takamol Holding for Wusool, which is Uber’s largest subsidized transport program globally, we are able to provide women with the opportunity to achieve their professional ambitions, as well as strive to be catalysts for economic growth in the Kingdom with their active contribution to the overall workforce,” he added.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Uber, a leader in the ride-hailing industry. This partnership will provide Saudi women with access to transportation solutions to and from their workplace, which falls under one of the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enable members of the community to enter the workforce and bolster it under the National Transformation Program. Approximately 25,000 women currently benefit from the program and we aim for more to join them by the end of the year 2019.”

Saudi women aged between 18 and 65 can apply to the program through the National Labor Gateway (Taqat) managed by the HRDF, to receive partially subsidized Wusool rides on Uber. Applicants must be working in the private sector and earning an income of up to a maximum of SR8,000 ($2,133) per month.

The partnership is aligned with Uber’s Masaruky initiative, which is committed to enhancing women’s mobility in the Kingdom. As part of this program, Uber pledged SR1 million to support select women through driving schools. Most recently, Uber has announced the launch of a feature that enables its female drivers to select a preference for women passengers, a feature only available in Saudi Arabia and a global first for the ride-hailing company.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors helped to put Arab art in the driving seat by partnering with the Saudi Art Council for the Al-Obour contemporary art exhibition in Jeddah.

The event, held over three months, featured three generations of artists from across the Kingdom who displayed a wide range of works alongside the best Arab and international talent from across the Middle East and Europe.

Donn Muirhead, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “We are proud to partner with the Saudi Art Council, one of the most prominent and important cultural groups in the Kingdom, for the Al-Obour exhibition.

“The exhibition was a fantastic occasion that helped to showcase the very best artistic talent from across Saudi Arabia and the contributions of leading Saudi-owned companies, such as Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, in fully supporting the creative art scene in the Kingdom.”

As a sponsor and partner of the Saudi Art Council and the exhibition, the company met all of the transportation requirements of the VIP guests, dignitaries and artists in attendance.

The official importer and distributor of BMW vehicles in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors supplied a fleet of six luxury BMW 7 Series cars that were on call to shuttle guests to and from the event. Two VIP buses were also provided by the company for larger groups of guests who required transportation to and from the exhibition, held at the Gold Moor Mall in Jeddah.

Alongside the eclectic range of artworks on show, the event also featured a display of two new BMW vehicles — the X5 and the X2.

Muirhead added: “By expertly meeting the event’s transportation needs we not only showcased some of the luxury BMW models available at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors but also the true essence of Saudi hospitality to the 150 VIP guests who flew in especially for the exhibit.”

