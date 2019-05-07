Uber, Takamol partner to empower Saudi women

Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Takamol Holding, aimed at enabling working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges while traveling to and from the workplace.

Takamol Holding operates Wusool, a program developed by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) with the goal of providing affordable, subsidized transportation solutions to working women and encouraging their contribution toward the country’s socio-economic progress, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, VP and regional general manager EMEA, Uber, said: “Uber is a conscientious company that strives to uplift the communities it operates in. We are expanding exponentially within the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi Arabia being one of our fastest-growing markets. At Uber, we will continue supporting the government’s focus on Saudization and the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce.

“Through this partnership with Takamol Holding for Wusool, which is Uber’s largest subsidized transport program globally, we are able to provide women with the opportunity to achieve their professional ambitions, as well as strive to be catalysts for economic growth in the Kingdom with their active contribution to the overall workforce,” he added.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Uber, a leader in the ride-hailing industry. This partnership will provide Saudi women with access to transportation solutions to and from their workplace, which falls under one of the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enable members of the community to enter the workforce and bolster it under the National Transformation Program. Approximately 25,000 women currently benefit from the program and we aim for more to join them by the end of the year 2019.”

Saudi women aged between 18 and 65 can apply to the program through the National Labor Gateway (Taqat) managed by the HRDF, to receive partially subsidized Wusool rides on Uber. Applicants must be working in the private sector and earning an income of up to a maximum of SR8,000 ($2,133) per month.

The partnership is aligned with Uber’s Masaruky initiative, which is committed to enhancing women’s mobility in the Kingdom. As part of this program, Uber pledged SR1 million to support select women through driving schools. Most recently, Uber has announced the launch of a feature that enables its female drivers to select a preference for women passengers, a feature only available in Saudi Arabia and a global first for the ride-hailing company.