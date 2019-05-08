You are here

UK soldier on anti-poaching mission killed by elephant

In this file photo taken on October 14, 2017 British Trooper and Counter Poaching Operator Samuel Knuckey (2nd R) and Malawian born British soldier Sergeant and Counter Poachinh Operator Kingsley Kachoka (L) speak with participants after taking them through a demonstration of field tactics for countering poachers during Counter Poaching Training course for Game Rangers at the Liwonde National Park in Machinga District South Eastern Malawi. (AFP)
AFP
  • The presence of well-equipped British forces in the 530-square-kilometer Liwonde park has been reassuring for rangers who routinely confront gangs of poachers armed with Kalashnikovs
AFP
LONDON: A British soldier serving in Malawi as part of an anti-poaching operation has been killed by an elephant, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Mathew Talbot was on patrol in Liwonde National Park on Sunday when the incident happened, a spokesman told AFP.
“He was killed by an elephant,” the spokesman said, explaining that Talbot died later of his injuries.
“This tragic incident is a reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s most endangered species,” Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt said in a statement.
The presence of well-equipped British forces in the 530-square-kilometer (250 square mile) Liwonde park has been reassuring for rangers who routinely confront gangs of poachers armed with Kalashnikovs.
Prince Harry, who visited the park in 2016, is the public face of the anti-poaching project that began that year.
Talbot’s commanding officer Ed Launders said he was “determined and big-hearted” and had volunteered for the mission to Malawi.
“He was hugely proud of his work as a counter-poaching operator and tragically died doing great good,” Launders said.
Talbot enlisted in 2013 and last year attended a multi-national training exercise in Kenya.

R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case

AP
R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case

  • It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti
  • Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers
AP
CHICAGO: R. Kelly is due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case.
The R&B singer is required to attend Tuesday morning’s status hearing. It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti.
Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers. But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.
Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion.
Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

