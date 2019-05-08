You are here

  • Home
  • India pledges to work with partners for Afghan peace
﻿

India pledges to work with partners for Afghan peace

In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad pauses while speaking about the prospects for peace, at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

India pledges to work with partners for Afghan peace

  • US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad holds talks with top officials in New Delhi
Updated 11 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: India pledged on Tuesday to work with key partners to help broker a lasting peace in Afghanistan.
New Delhi’s announcement followed a visit to India on Monday by US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, during which he delivered an update on the latest round of talks with the Taliban, held in the Qatari capital Doha.
Khalilzad met Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and briefed her about the ongoing process to find ways to end the long-running conflict.
In a tweet after their meeting the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Swaraj and Khalilzad had discussed the “role of all regional stakeholders in bringing peace and development in Afghanistan. India will work with key partners in the days ahead.”
It was Khalilzad’s second visit to India in the last four months and it took place among growing concerns in New Delhi over the US’s exit policy for Afghanistan.
“After 18 years in Afghanistan, we fully understand the US sentiment for an exit policy,” Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, told the American Fox News channel recently.
“There is a good chance that the peace process could succeed. However, if it’s done in a hasty manner and too many concessions are conceded to the Taliban, it could lead to a situation similar to the pre-9/11 period, and so it has to be carefully considered,” Shringla added.
Earlier this year, New Delhi urged US President Donald Trump’s administration not to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan without putting in place an elected “political structure” to govern the country.
India has been a strong backer of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul and supports his argument that peace talks should be led and owned by Afghanistan.
Foreign policy analysts say Khalilzad’s visit signifies that New Delhi’s interests in Afghanistan have to be protected.
“Basically, the US has not involved India in a very significant way in the talks, but now they are gradually introducing India into that conversation,” said Harsh V. Pant of New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).
“Washington recognizes India’s significant stakes in Afghanistan and realizes that its interests have to be protected in some way,” Pant told Arab News.
He said Khalilzad’s visit was also an attempt to “build a regional consensus before putting in place a political structure in Kabul if the talks lead to fruition. Any political arrangement in Kabul will need a regional consensus so that no one in the region has an upper hand.”
However, Pant did not envisage any immediate stepping-up of India’s role in the peace process.
“India’s isolation at the negotiating table is the result of the approach it adopted in 2001, which was to focus only on capacity building and soft-power push. It missed the bus in the initial years by not playing the hard-power game,” he added.
Dhruva Jaishankar of research group the Brookings Institution, based in New Delhi, said not much should be read into Khalilzad’s trip. “It is an attempt to keep India in the loop about the negotiations that are taking place in Doha.
“The reality is that India is a major stakeholder in Afghanistan; it is the fifth-largest aid provider in terms of civilian support,” added Jaishankar.

Topics: India Afghanistan

Related

Special 0
World
Gripes over high prices as Afghanistan begins Ramadan
0
Taliban kill 12 Afghan policemen, troops in separate attacks

Russia probes pilot error after deadly plane blaze

Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

Russia probes pilot error after deadly plane blaze

Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russian investigators were on Tuesday considering pilot error as the cause of a crash-landing that saw a plane erupt in flames at Moscow's busiest airport and kill 41 people, media reported.
The Sukhoi Superjet-100 had just flown out of Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening when it sent out an emergency signal and circled back, bouncing on the runway and catching fire.
Sources in the investigation told Kommersant newspaper the Aeroflot pilots made a number of errors including flying into a thunderstorm and landing with a full tank rather than circling to use up fuel.
Various sources told the business daily RBK the pilots opened a cockpit window, potentially fanning the flames, and failed to turn off engines immediately after landing.
Investigators are still examining the black boxes from the plane and have so far given no official reason for the crash.
Pilot Denis Yevdokimov earlier said the lightning strike shortly after take-off caused the aircraft to lose communication and forced the emergency landing.
Passengers and crew said they saw a bright light and felt a jolt as the plane entered clouds.
Videos on social media showed the plane landing with a jolt and then speeding along the runway with flames pouring from its fuselage.
People could be seen leaping onto an inflatable slide at the front and running from the blazing plane as columns of black smoke billowed into the sky.
In the footage, several passengers were carrying hand luggage, prompting harsh online criticism.
Some on social media suggested that taking the bags out of lockers could have held up the evacuation of the plane, though no witness accounts confirmed the speculation.
Survivor Oleg Molchanov, who posted a photo of his boarding pass to prove his identity, wrote on an online forum that toxic black smoke filling the cabin within seconds was the reason evacuation from the back rows was extremely difficult.
Meanwhile a video also emerged showing unidentified officials at the airport laughing as they shot footage of the fatal landing.
Sheremetyevo said in a statement that the officials -- who were not employees of the airport company or Aeroflot -- would be "punished in the strictest possible way".
Ten passengers were hospitalised following the crash, and all were in a stable condition Tuesday, transport minister Yevgeny Dietrich said.
Russia's national carrier Aeroflot was once notorious for a poor safety record but in recent years its image has improved and it has not had a fatal accident in more than a decade.
The Russian Sukhoi Superjet-100 however has been dogged with problems since its launch in 2011 and Russia has struggled to convince foreign carriers to purchase it.
In 2012, a Superjet performing at an Indonesian air show slammed into a volcano, killing all 45 people on board. Indonesia blamed the crash on pilot error.
Dietrich said there were no plans to ground the Superjet-100 model.

Related

0
World
Pilot says lightning caused deadly Russian crash landing
Update 0 video
World
At least 40 dead in Russian plane’s fiery emergency landing

Latest updates

India pledges to work with partners for Afghan peace
0
AFC invites bids to broadcast football in Saudi Arabia after canceling rights held by Qatar’s BeIN
0
Liverpool stage staggering comeback to defeat Barcelona 4 — 3
0
Iran's Zarif says Tehran not pulling out of nuclear deal -state media
0
Six ministers face sack in Iraq Cabinet shake-up
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.