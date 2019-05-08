You are here

  Afghans welcome Saudi assistance
Afghans welcome Saudi assistance

Afghans receive free food donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP)
An Afghan woman receive free food donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AFP)
An elderly woman receives free food donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP)
Sayed Salahuddin
  • Saudi Arabia is in the vanguard for distribution of aid during the month of Ramadan
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: Saudi Arabia has been commended for plans to provide assistance to needy Afghans during Ramadan.
“We welcome the assistance provided during the month of Ramadan, it will reduce problems for people,” Mohammad Nateqi, a former diplomat to Libya, told Arab News on Tuesday.
Goods worth $1 million, including rice, tea, dates and flour, will be distributed to 20,000 households in five key Afghan cities in the coming weeks.
The aid is being provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), according to the Saudi Embassy in Kabul, and will be given to returning Afghan refugees and to those affected by last year’s harsh droughts and heavy floods, which claimed the lives of more than 250 people.
“The distribution process has already begun in Kabul and will continue for the entire month of Ramadan in four other provinces,” Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Refugee Repatriation, said.
“Saudi Arabia is in the vanguard for distribution of aid during the month of Ramadan. We are very grateful to them,” he added, saying he hoped other nations would follow suit.
Hashmat Bahaduri, a spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management, said that the Kingdom has increased its aid to Afghanistan since last year.
“Saudi Arabia has delivered aid during emergency periods in the past. KSRelief’s distribution during Ramadan is a very effective method to keep people safe,” Bahaduri said.
Since assuming power in late 2014, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been keen to boost ties with wealthy Arab nations.
There are nearly 1.4 million displaced people in Afghanistan because of the ongoing conflict with the Afghan Taliban, as well as recent natural disasters. Millions more live as refugees abroad.
The Kingdom has been providing assistance to Afghanistan for decades, ever since the invasion of the country by the Soviet Union in 1979, when Riyadh became a key source of financial and military support for the various groups fighting the Red Army.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Afghanistan

Venezuela to prosecute lawmakers who backed failed uprising

Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello speaks during a rally in support of the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Venezuela to prosecute lawmakers who backed failed uprising

  • Pence hinted that the United States could impose sanctions on the Venezuelan judges if they use the court as “a political tool for a regime that usurps democracy
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

CARACAS: Venezuela will prosecute seven lawmakers who backed last week’s failed uprising orchestrated by opposition leader Juan Guaido, the country’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, as Washington removed sanctions against Caracas’ sacked spy chief for backing the revolt.
The court, which announced the ruling in a statement, said it asked Attorney General Tarek William Saab to handle the “criminal investigation” into opposition deputies for “high treason” and “conspiracy.”
Soon after the announcement the Constituent Assembly — which effectively acts as a regime rubber stamp — stripped the seven lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity.
“What comes now? A trial,” said Constituent Assembly speaker Diosdado Cabello, the regime’s second most powerful figure after President Nicolas Maduro.
Cabello ominously added that three unnamed other lawmakers had been identified and would undergo the same process.
The list includes Henry Ramos Allup, the former speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly — but not Guaido, its current head, recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by more than 50 countries.
In Washington, US Vice President Mike Pence kept up the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s shaken regime by announcing that sanctions against his sacked intelligence chief General Christopher Figuera were being lifted.
Pence, speaking at the State Department, said he hoped that Figuera’s defection would inspire other senior Venezuelans to break ranks with Maduro.
Washington “will consider sanctions relief for all those who step up for the constitution and support the rule of law,” Pence said.
“I hope the actions our nation is taking today will encourage others to follow the example of General Cristopher Figuera,” he said.

Pence hinted that the United States could impose sanctions on the Venezuelan judges if they use the court as “a political tool for a regime that usurps democracy, indicts political prisoners and promotes authoritarianism.”
“If the Supreme Court in Venezuela does not return to its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law, the United States of America will hold all 25 of its magistrates accountable for their actions,” Pence said.
In his speech, Pence also announced that a US Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, will return to the area in June for a five-month mission aimed at assisting neighboring countries that are caring for some of the millions of Venezuelans who have fled their country’s crumbling economy.
The other lawmakers named on the Venezuelan Supreme Court prosecution list were Edgar Zambrano, Luis Florido, Marianela Magallanes, Simon Calzadilla, Americo De Grazia and Richard Blanco.
The Constituent Assembly has said it would suspend the immunity of any lawmakers who backed the April 30 uprising, which set off two days of violent clashes between security forces and protesters that left five people dead.
Dozens more were injured and more than 233 were arrested in the unrest.
Saab, the attorney general, has said separately that authorities have already issued 18 arrest warrants against “civilians and military plotters” following the April 30 uprising.
The international Contact Group on Venezuela, which met in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose on Tuesday, announced it would send a high-level mission to the crisis-wracked country to monitor humanitarian aid distribution and encourage dialogue.

Topics: Venezuela crisis Caracas

Related

0
World
Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition appeals to troops
0
World
Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition appeals to troops

