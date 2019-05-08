What We Are Reading Today: The Code of Capital

What We Are Reading Today: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez is a very well researched book that uses the struggles of one woman to illustrate the bigger picture when it comes to problems of immigration policies. It is a rich, novelistic tale of a young woman whose life spans both sides of the US-Mexican border.

“Taking us into detention centers, immigration courts, and the inner lives of Aida and other daring characters, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez reveals the human consequences of militarizing what was once a more forgiving border,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“With emotional force and narrative suspense, Aaron Bobrow-Strain brings us into the heart of a violently unequal America. He also shows us that the heroes of our current immigration wars are less likely to be perfect paragons of virtue than complex, flawed human beings who deserve justice and empathy all the same,” said the review.

“There is a good deal of joy and laughter in the book, but it is one largely of pain,” it added.