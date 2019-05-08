You are here

Two students open fire at Colorado school, killing 1, wounding 7 others

Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation center where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP)
A parent leaves with a child from the recreation center where students were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP)
Fire and police gather at the recreation center where students were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP)
Reuters
  • Tuesday’s bloodshed in Colorado came one week to the day after a gunman opened fire on the Charlotte campus of the University of North Carolina, killing two people and wounding four others
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado: Two male students armed with guns burst into a Denver-area science and technology school and opened fire on Tuesday, killing one classmate and wounding seven others before being taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.
Several of the surviving victims of the attack at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, were initially listed in critical condition at local hospitals and in surgery, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a briefing.
One of those victims, an 18-year-old male, later died of his injuries, Spurlock said a short time later.
“Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school, and engaged students in two separate locations,” Spurlock said.
The suspects were identified only as two male students of the school, one an adult and the other under age 18, the sheriff said. The school serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Television images showed police vehicles gathered outside a suburban house about 2 miles from the school, where one of the suspect was believed to live.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school, located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Denver, within two minutes of the first reports, Spurlock said, and “engaged the suspects.”
Law enforcement officials declined to comment on a possible motive for the rampage, saying it was too early in the course of the investigation, which was being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting.
The shooting occurred less than a month after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in nearby Littleton, about five miles (8 km) from the Highlands Ranch school. In 1999, two Columbine students killed 13 people there before committing suicide in what remains one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.
A man who identified himself as Fernando Montoya said his 17-year-old son, a junior at STEM, was shot three times, and that one of his friends was also wounded.
Montoya said his son told him that one shooter walked into his classroom and opened fire with a gun. One shooter was already in the classroom, the son told his father.
“He said a guy pulled a pistol out of a guitar case and started to shoot,” Montoya told ABC affiliate Denver 7.

WEEPING STUDENTS
As the incident unfolded, medical helicopters landed and took off outside the school, while snipers took up position on nearby roofs. SWAT team officers with rifles secured the area as ambulances and police officers arrived.
Stunned kindergartners and weeping high school students could be seen walking down the steps of a building designated as a “reunification center.” Most were holding their parents’ hands
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was sending additional state law enforcement officials to the scene.
“We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students,” Polis wrote on Twitter.
The White House offered a message of condolence. “Our prayers are with the victims, family members, and all those affected by today’s shooting,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said. “The White House has been in communication with state and local officials, and the President has been briefed and continues to monitor the ongoing situation.”
Some of the worst mass shootings in the United States have occurred in Colorado. In addition to Columbine, a man opened fire at a movie theater in Aurora, another Denver suburb, in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring scores more.
Tuesday’s bloodshed in Colorado came one week to the day after a gunman opened fire on the Charlotte campus of the University of North Carolina, killing two people and wounding four others. A 22-year-old former student of the university has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case.

Blast in Kabul targets aid organization

Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Blast in Kabul targets aid organization

  • Afghan officials say at least nine people were injured in the attacks
  • People from nearby offices and buildings said they felt the explosion as the structures shook and windows broke
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: Taliban militants Wednesday overran a central Kabul compound housing an international aid organization, Afghan officials said, the latest assault to rock the war-torn city.

The attack comes as the US and Taliban representatives continue negotiations in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to the nearly 18-year-old conflict, while fighting continues to rage across Afghanistan.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the latest attack began with an explosion near the offices of Counterpart International, an NGO with operations in Afghanistan.

Officials earlier wrongly identified the target as the nearby CARE International.

“Some attackers have entered the NGO’s compound. The police have surrounded the area and a clearing operation is ongoing,” Rahimi said.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Counterpart was involved in “harmful” activities in Afghanistan, and was linked to USAID.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least nine people had been wounded.

Witnesses said the explosion shook nearby buildings and shattered windows.

“We started running out of the building and while running outside I heard small gunfire and the sound of grenades going off nearby,” said Akbar Khan Sahadat, a prosecutor in the Attorney General’s office which was close to the scene of the blast.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP earlier this week that the latest round of peace talks had been bogged down over the issue of when foreign forces might withdraw in return for the Taliban security guarantees.

The two foes are hammering out a deal that could see foreign forces leave Afghanistan in return for a cease-fire, talks between the government and the Taliban, and a guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terror groups.

The talks follow a massive peace summit in Kabul last week where President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a cease-fire to begin on the first day of Ramadan, but the insurgents refused.

The Taliban have rebuffed repeated calls to halt fighting over the last year as they seek to gain leverage at the negotiating table by pressing the fight on the battlefield.

Last year the Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire at the end of Ramadan after Ghani declared a unilateral truce for eight days earlier in the month.

It was first formal nationwide cease-fire since the US-led invasion of 2001 and saw unprecedented scenes of reconciliation and jubilation across the country.

Since then the insurgents have steadfastly refused to talk to Ghani, who they view as a US puppet, and talks thus far have cut out his government.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s war rages on, with thousands of civilians and fighters being killed each year.

US forces continue to train Afghan partners on the ground and strike the Taliban from the air in a bid to push the war to a political settlement.

