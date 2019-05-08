Saudi appoints new head of its civil aviation body — Royal Decree

Saudi efforts to diversify economy are achieving results, cabinet hears

RIYADH: The quarterly report on Saudi Arabia’s general budget for the fiscal year 2019 shows an improvement in performance, as a result of the efforts being made by the government to implement reforms designed to achieve economic diversification and financial sustainability, the cabinet heard on Tuesday.

During a meeting at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah, chaired by King Salman, the cabinet was briefed on the latest financial figures, and how they reflect the government’s commitment to transparency, financial disclosure, enhancement of governance and control of the general budget, and achieving the objectives of the financial equilibrium program.

At the start of the meeting, the king offered thanks to Allah for offering all Muslims the chance to visit the Kingdom to celebrate Ramadan, the month of mercy and forgiveness, asking Him to accept their fasting and overnight prayers and help them achieve good deeds during this blessed time when rewards for good deeds are doubled. The king also asked God to look favorably on those who have come to perform Umrah, and to forgive them their sins.

He instructed all government agencies and private service providers to offer the millions of worshipers who have come to Saudi Arabia for Umrah the best possible services, in an effort to provide them with the highest possible levels of security, safety and comfort.

The king thanked the leaders and heads of state of sisterly and friendly countries, and his fellow Saudi citizens, for their congratulations on the start of the holy month, and called on Allah to help everybody to successfully complete their fasting and overnight prayers.

After the meeting, Turki Al-Shabanah, the minister of media, said that the cabinet extended its best wishes during this holy month of Ramadan to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and all Saudi citizens, as well as the expatriates living in the Kingdom and all the peoples of Arab and Muslim nations.