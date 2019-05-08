You are here

Raptors rout 76ers in Game 5, take 3-2 lead in Eastern Conference semifinal series

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam goes up for a dunk as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid defends during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series on May 7, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 08 May 2019
AP
  • The Sixers had more fouls in the first half (16) than field goals (14
  • Game 6 is in the series in Philadelphia on Thursday
TORONTO: Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors used a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Raptors lost in six games to Cleveland in the East finals in 2016.
If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.
Leonard, who had scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73.
Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, while Danny Green shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Marc Gasol scored 11 points and Serge Ibaka had 10.
Up by one after the first, the Raptors outscored the 76ers 37-17 in the second quarter to take a 21-point lead, 64-43,at halftime.
Ahead 92-70 at the start of the final quarter, Toronto extended its lead to a game-high 40 points on a dunk by Normal Powell with 2:24 remaining.
The Raptors shot 16 for 40 from 3-point range, their 3-pointers made in the series.
Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and Tobias Harris had 15 for the 76ers, who have lost two straight after winning the previous two.
Joel Embiid scored 13 points and had eight turnovers. Embiid started despite missing the morning shootaround because of flu-like symptoms. He also battled illness in Games 2 and 4.
Sixers guard Ben Simmons shot 3 for 5 and finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and five turnovers.
Siakam scored nine points in the first and Lowry had eight as Toronto led 27-26 after one. Leonard had seven rebounds and five points in the first.
Ibaka needed three stitches to close a cut on his forehead after he was inadvertently elbowed by Leonard in the opening quarter. Ibaka returned to start the second and, despite a visible bump on his head, soon scored his first points by blowing past Embiid for a dunk.
Green scored nine points in the second, making three of Toronto’s four 3-pointers. Toronto shot 12 for 21 in the second while Philadelphia shot 6 for 20.
Leonard, who missed six of his first eight shots, punctuated Toronto’s decisive second quarter with a powerful one-handed slam, driving into the paint from near center court and splitting a pair of defenders to throw it down with 2.6 seconds left. Leonard had 13 points and 10 rebounds at halftime.
Philadelphia’s Simmons didn’t score his first points until a three-point play with 5:34 left in the first and his team trailing 44-32. The Sixers had more fouls in the first half (16) than field goals (14).

TIP-INS
76ers: Simmons turned the ball over on each of Philadelphia’s first two possessions. ... Embiid and Simmons had more turnovers (12) than made baskets (eight) through the first three quarters. ... Philadelphia recorded seven assists on eight made baskets in the first. ... The 76ers shot 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half. They finished 6 for 24.
Raptors: F OG Anunoby (appendectomy) joined his teammates on the bench for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery two days before the start of the playoffs. ... Toronto shot 29 for 33 from the foul line.

UP NEXT
Game 6 is in the series in Philadelphia, on Thursday.

Topics: NBA Playoffs Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers

Portland’s Kanter seeks Ramadan advice from NBA great Olajuwon

Updated 08 May 2019
AP
  • Kanter’s observance of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan
  • Nigerian-born Olajuwon powered the Houston Rockets to a pair of NBA titles in 1994-95
LOS ANGELES: Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter said Tuesday he’d sought the advice of NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon on how to maintain his level of play while fasting during Ramadan.
“I texted Hakeem, because I met him, like, two years ago and I know what he did in, I think it was 1995, when he won the MVP in the playoffs,” Kanter told reporters as the Blazers prepared to take on the Denver Nuggets in game five of their Western Conference second-round series.
“But I texted him and was like, ‘Hey, how did you fast through Ramadan and play at a really high level?’” Kanter said. “And he gave me some tips.
“He gave me what he was eating, when he would wake up — Like at 4 in the morning — how much water he was drinking and stuff.”
Kanter’s observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, also precludes him from taking medication for his injured shoulder during the hours he fasts.
“I took medicine at, like, 4 in the morning and I will take medicine again right before the game, because I can break my fast before the game,” Kanter said. “But I’ll be fine.”
Turkey’s Kanter said he thought the spiritual lift of observing Ramadan countered any physical detriment.
“I think it just gives you so much positive vibes that just go out there to say, ‘You know what, I’m doing this for God, so God (will) help me.’“
Nigerian-born Olajuwon, who powered the Houston Rockets to a pair of NBA titles, told The Undefeated in 2017 that the “spiritual mindset” of fasting gave him the stamina required to play.
“Through Allah’s mercy, I always felt stronger and more energetic during Ramadan.”

 

 

Topics: NBA Playoffs Portland Trailblazers Denver Nuggets

