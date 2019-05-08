You are here

  • Home
  • World gets first glimpse of royal baby Archie
﻿

World gets first glimpse of royal baby Archie

1 / 8
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 8
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 8
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 8
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. (Reuters)
5 / 8
The band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland leave Windsor Castle after the guard change, a day after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, in Windsor, Britain May 7, 2019. (Reuters)
6 / 8
Members of the public gather to view and photograph an official notice set up on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on May 6, 2019 announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (AFP)
7 / 8
The London Eye is lit up in red, white and blue colours in London on May 6, 2019 in honour of the announcement of the birth of a son to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (AFP)
8 / 8
The band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland march towards Windsor Castle, a day after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, in Windsor, Britain May 7, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

World gets first glimpse of royal baby Archie

  • A visibly relieved Harry, 34, announced on Monday the arrival of the couple’s firstborn, who will be seventh in the line to the British throne
  • The mother and proud father, who said his son was “absolutely to-die-for,” will release a photograph of their new arrival later Wednesday
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan gave the world the first glimpse of their "dream" newborn boy who they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Wednesday. 
Harry, 34, and 37-year-old Meghan emerged in front of the cameras inside Windsor Castle to show off their son born on Monday, ahead of introducing him to great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
"He's just been a dream," said a smiling Meghan, in her first public comments since giving birth to the seven-pound, three-ounce (3.26-kilogram) baby, who stayed firmly asleep during his public unveiling.
"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," added the Duchess of Sussex, as Prince Harry cradled the newborn, wrapped in a white blanket, by her side.


Royal watchers have been desperate for a glimpse of the new baby, who is seventh in the line to the British throne, ever since the couple announced his birth to their 6.5 million followers on Instagram with the message "It's a BOY!"
But they disappointed those keen to know what they will call him, with neither new parent mentioning a name on Wednesday.
Instead, Harry focused his comments on life as a proud dad.
"Parenting is amazing," he said, the day after brother Prince William - two years his senior and with three children of his own - had jokingly welcomed him to the "sleep deprivation society that is parenting".
"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."
Meghan added: "It's been a special couple of days."

 

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle royal baby

Related

Developing 0
World
Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy
0
Offbeat
Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance

Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
0

Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance

  • US secretary of state to meet PM May and Hunt
  • Pompeo to address post-Brexit “special relationship”
Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Britain on Wednesday to pitch a post-Brexit ‘special relationship’ as Iran said it may stop complying with some parts of the big-power nuclear deal that the United States withdrew from a year ago.
Pompeo arrived in London after an unannounced visit to Iraq where he set out US security concerns amid rising tension with Iran.
The US military said on Tuesday that B-52 bombers would be among the additional forces being sent to the Middle East to counter what President Donald Trump’s administration says are “clear indications” of threats from Iran to US forces there.
“The message that we’ve sent to the Iranians, I hope, puts us in a position where we can deter, and the Iranians will think twice about attacking American interests,” Pompeo said. US intelligence was “very specific” about “imminent” attacks, he said.
Iran announced on Wednesday it was relaxing curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers, and threatened to do more — including enriching uranium to a higher level — if other countries did not shield it from US sanctions.
In London, Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been grappling for three years with a political crisis over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.
Pompeo met Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and the spiritual leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, to discuss religious freedom and the persecution of Christians, and was due to meet Hunt again later.
As Britain tries to extract itself from the EU after 46 years of membership, a divorce many diplomats say has already made Britain weaker, Pompeo will give a speech on America’s so-called special relationship with the United Kingdom.
Both Brexit and the sometimes unpredictable Trump presidency have strained relations between the world’s preeminent power and its main European ally. Trump is due to make a state visit to Britain in June.
Washington is at odds with London over how much access Huawei Technologies should be given to next-generation communication networks using 5G technology.
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, even though the United States had told allies to exclude Huawei for fear that it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has categorically denied this.
“We know about the risks that the presence of Huawei and their networks present,” a State Department official said ahead of the visit.
“It makes it more difficult then for the United States to be present if equipment is co-located in places where we have American systems as well. It makes partnering more difficult.”
5G, which will offer much faster data speeds and become the foundation stone of many industries and networks, is seen as one of the biggest innovations since the birth of the Internet itself a generation ago.

Topics: Mike Pompeo British Prime Minister Theresa May Brexit Iran

Related

Developing 0
Middle-East
Pompeo says Iraq promised to protect US interests
0
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Secretary of State Pompeo discuss regional developments

Latest updates

60,000 gold coins won in Malabar Gold campaign
0
King Salman holds telephone call with China’s president
0
Europe warns of 'consequences' to Iran’s nuclear deal threats
0
Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council approves 'Privileged Iqama' system for expatriate residents
0
Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.