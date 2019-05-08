You are here

Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, (C), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (R) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrive for a Religious Freedom roundtable event at Lambeth Palace in central London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a roundtable discussion on religious freedom at Lambeth House in London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) signs the visitor's book as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby looks on on arrival for a Religious Freedom roundtable event at Lambeth Palace in central London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, (L), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt take part in a Religious Freedom roundtable event at Lambeth Palace in central London on May 8, 2019. (AFP)
LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Britain on Wednesday to pitch a post-Brexit ‘special relationship’ as Iran said it may stop complying with some parts of the big-power nuclear deal that the United States withdrew from a year ago.
Pompeo arrived in London after an unannounced visit to Iraq where he set out US security concerns amid rising tension with Iran.
The US military said on Tuesday that B-52 bombers would be among the additional forces being sent to the Middle East to counter what President Donald Trump’s administration says are “clear indications” of threats from Iran to US forces there.
“The message that we’ve sent to the Iranians, I hope, puts us in a position where we can deter, and the Iranians will think twice about attacking American interests,” Pompeo said. US intelligence was “very specific” about “imminent” attacks, he said.
Iran announced on Wednesday it was relaxing curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers, and threatened to do more — including enriching uranium to a higher level — if other countries did not shield it from US sanctions.
In London, Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been grappling for three years with a political crisis over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.
Pompeo met Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and the spiritual leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, to discuss religious freedom and the persecution of Christians, and was due to meet Hunt again later.
As Britain tries to extract itself from the EU after 46 years of membership, a divorce many diplomats say has already made Britain weaker, Pompeo will give a speech on America’s so-called special relationship with the United Kingdom.
Both Brexit and the sometimes unpredictable Trump presidency have strained relations between the world’s preeminent power and its main European ally. Trump is due to make a state visit to Britain in June.
Washington is at odds with London over how much access Huawei Technologies should be given to next-generation communication networks using 5G technology.
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, even though the United States had told allies to exclude Huawei for fear that it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has categorically denied this.
“We know about the risks that the presence of Huawei and their networks present,” a State Department official said ahead of the visit.
“It makes it more difficult then for the United States to be present if equipment is co-located in places where we have American systems as well. It makes partnering more difficult.”
5G, which will offer much faster data speeds and become the foundation stone of many industries and networks, is seen as one of the biggest innovations since the birth of the Internet itself a generation ago.

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan will show their baby son off to the world on Wednesday amid fevered suspense for British royal watchers desperate for a glimpse.
The royal baby will also meet his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday.
A visibly relieved Harry, 34, announced on Monday the arrival of the couple’s firstborn, who will be seventh in the line to the British throne.
The mother and proud father, who said his son was “absolutely to-die-for,” will release a photograph of their new arrival later Wednesday.
The couple announced the birth of the seven-pound, three-ounce (3.26-kilogram) baby — “It’s a BOY!” — to their 6.5 million followers on Instagram.
Prince Charles, on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, said he was “obviously delighted“and “impatient” to see his fourth grandchild.
The heir to the British throne, speaking in German, said he would see the baby “in the coming days when things are calmer.”
Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle, west of London, on Monday and Tuesday to wish them well.
It was a rare piece of good news for a nation consumed by the endless Brexit drama, giving a chance to celebrate royal traditions — this time with a young American twist.
“I want to see how he’ll look. As Meghan is mixed race, I’m curious,” said Zahra Kibue, 34, who lived in Kenya before moving to England a few years ago.
Former US TV star Meghan, 37, has created a fresh buzz around the century-old House of Windsor, but has also made waves with her modernizing ways.
She raised eyebrows by closing her own car door — a task usually performed by aides — and has ignored tradition by keeping the birth private and well away from the prying media’s eyes.
Most UK media assumed that Meghan had opted for a home delivery, but The Daily Mail reported that those plans were “dashed as she was secretly whisked to a London hospital on Sunday by Harry and his Scotland Yard security team.”
The Sun said Meghan ended up being secretly rushed to a £15,000-a-night ($20,000, 17,500-euro) London hospital before giving birth “at exactly sunrise.”
Either way, Harry’s brother William, two years his senior and with three children of his own, offered cautious words of congratulation.
“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting,” William said with a grin.
The remaining suspense revolves around what the new arrival will be called, with bookies busy for months before the birth.
“It’s been crazy,” Amy Jones, a spokeswoman for Paddy Power bookmakers, told AFP.
“Now that the baby has arrived, everyone is backing the name Alexander.”
UK royal names are normally chosen from a relatively restricted pool of those used by past kings and queens.
But Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are anything but normal royals.
“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to choose UNUSUAL name for baby that UNIFIES the US and UK,” The Daily Express wrote, sparking a wild guessing game on Twitter filled with puns and jokes.
 

