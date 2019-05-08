King Salman holds telephone call with China’s president

RIYADH: King Salman held a telephone call with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

During the call, they reviewed Saudi-China strategic relations, bilateral cooperation in various fields, and regional and international developments.

King Salman praised the effectiveness of Saudi-Chinese economic coordination which reflects the strong relationship between the two countries.

Xi said that he was looking forward to China’s participation in the G20 summit which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2020.