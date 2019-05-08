You are here

King Salman holds telephone call with China’s president

King Salman held a telephone call with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman held a telephone call with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.
During the call, they reviewed Saudi-China strategic relations, bilateral cooperation in various fields, and regional and international developments.
King Salman praised the effectiveness of Saudi-Chinese economic coordination which reflects the strong relationship between the two countries.
Xi said that he was looking forward to China’s participation in the G20 summit which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2020.

Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council approves 'Privileged Iqama' system for expatriate residents

Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council approves 'Privileged Iqama' system for expatriate residents

Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council on Wednesday approved a new “Privileged Iqama” system for expatriate residents. Under the system, there will be two categories, called “Extended Iqama” and “Temporary Iqama”.

More to follow ...

