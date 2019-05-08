60,000 gold coins won in Malabar Gold campaign

Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is giving customers a chance to win gold coins on gold and diamond jewelry purchases in its showrooms across Saudi Arabia.

The “Gold Promise” campaign continues until May 11. Malabar Gold, which has a retail network of 250 outlets spread across the globe, has also unveiled its latest festive collection, featuring gold, diamond and precious gem

jewelry.

During the first two weeks of the campaign, customers won more than 60,000 gold coins and continue to win big across all the outlets.

“The ‘Gold Promise’ by Malabar Gold & Diamonds gives unmatched chances for customers to win gold coins with their gold and diamond jewelry purchases. Customers can win a guaranteed gold coin or up to 100 gold coins instantly on the purchase of gold jewelry worth SR2,500 ($666) via ‘Scratch & Win’ coupons,” the company said.

Customers also get a two-gram gold coin for every diamond jewelry purchase of SR5,000 or more, and a one-gram gold coin for every purchase of diamond jewelry worth SR3,000 or more. They can also take advantage of a zero deduction exchange offer on a 22-carat old gold exchange, in addition to a “no making charges” offer on eight-gram gold coins. These offers are valid at all the outlets in the Kingdom until May 11.

The new collection unveiled by the retailer includes traditional and contemporary designs in 18-carat and 22-carat gold, diamond and precious gems to suit the tastes of its multicultural and multinational customers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has incorporated these designs in various brands presented at the store, namely Ethnix (Handcrafted Designer Jewelry); Era (Uncut Diamond Jewelry); Mine (Diamonds Unlimited); Divine (Indian Heritage Jewelry); Precia (Gem Jewelry) and Starlet (Kids Jewelry).

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate.

Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, the company has an annual turnover of $4.51 billion and ranks No.1 among the largest jewelry retailers globally.