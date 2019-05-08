You are here

60,000 gold coins won in Malabar Gold campaign

Winner Rajesh Padoor, who won 100 gold coins, receives the prize from Malabar Gold’s Shajji Thoppil in Dubai.
Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
60,000 gold coins won in Malabar Gold campaign

Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is giving customers a chance to win gold coins on gold and diamond jewelry purchases in its showrooms across Saudi Arabia.

The “Gold Promise” campaign continues until May 11. Malabar Gold, which has a retail network of 250 outlets spread across the globe, has also unveiled its latest festive collection, featuring gold, diamond and precious gem
jewelry.

During the first two weeks of the campaign, customers won more than 60,000 gold coins and continue to win big across all the outlets.

“The ‘Gold Promise’ by Malabar Gold & Diamonds gives unmatched chances for customers to win gold coins with their gold and diamond jewelry purchases. Customers can win a guaranteed gold coin or up to 100 gold coins instantly on the purchase of gold jewelry worth SR2,500 ($666) via ‘Scratch & Win’ coupons,” the company said.

Customers also get a two-gram gold coin for every diamond jewelry purchase of SR5,000 or more, and a one-gram gold coin for every purchase of diamond jewelry worth SR3,000 or more. They can also take advantage of a zero deduction exchange offer on a 22-carat old gold exchange, in addition to a “no making charges” offer on eight-gram gold coins. These offers are valid at all the outlets in the Kingdom until May 11.

The new collection unveiled by the retailer includes traditional and contemporary designs in 18-carat and 22-carat gold, diamond and precious gems to suit the tastes of its multicultural and multinational customers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has incorporated these designs in various brands presented at the store, namely Ethnix (Handcrafted Designer Jewelry); Era (Uncut Diamond Jewelry); Mine (Diamonds Unlimited); Divine (Indian Heritage Jewelry); Precia (Gem Jewelry) and Starlet (Kids Jewelry). 

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate.

Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, the company has an annual turnover of $4.51 billion and ranks No.1 among the largest jewelry retailers globally.

Uber, Takamol partner to empower Saudi women

Updated 07 May 2019
Arab News
Uber, Takamol partner to empower Saudi women

Updated 07 May 2019
Arab News
Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Takamol Holding, aimed at enabling working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges while traveling to and from the workplace.

Takamol Holding operates Wusool, a program developed by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) with the goal of providing affordable, subsidized transportation solutions to working women and encouraging their contribution toward the country’s socio-economic progress, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, VP and regional general manager EMEA, Uber, said: “Uber is a conscientious company that strives to uplift the communities it operates in. We are expanding exponentially within the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi Arabia being one of our fastest-growing markets. At Uber, we will continue supporting the government’s focus on Saudization and the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce.

“Through this partnership with Takamol Holding for Wusool, which is Uber’s largest subsidized transport program globally, we are able to provide women with the opportunity to achieve their professional ambitions, as well as strive to be catalysts for economic growth in the Kingdom with their active contribution to the overall workforce,” he added.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Uber, a leader in the ride-hailing industry. This partnership will provide Saudi women with access to transportation solutions to and from their workplace, which falls under one of the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enable members of the community to enter the workforce and bolster it under the National Transformation Program. Approximately 25,000 women currently benefit from the program and we aim for more to join them by the end of the year 2019.”

Saudi women aged between 18 and 65 can apply to the program through the National Labor Gateway (Taqat) managed by the HRDF, to receive partially subsidized Wusool rides on Uber. Applicants must be working in the private sector and earning an income of up to a maximum of SR8,000 ($2,133) per month.

The partnership is aligned with Uber’s Masaruky initiative, which is committed to enhancing women’s mobility in the Kingdom. As part of this program, Uber pledged SR1 million to support select women through driving schools. Most recently, Uber has announced the launch of a feature that enables its female drivers to select a preference for women passengers, a feature only available in Saudi Arabia and a global first for the ride-hailing company.

