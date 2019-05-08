You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Labor Ministry launches drive for sustainable development

The initiative is one of five launched by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and will support some of the goals in the Vision 2030 reform plan. (SPA)
Updated 08 May 2019
SPA
  • Influential people to be appointed ‘ambassadors’ to promote culture of social responsibility in Kingdom
SPA
Influential people in the Kingdom will be selected as ‘ambassadors’ to promote social responsibility in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative is one of five launched by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and will support some of the goals in the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The ministry’s director general of social responsibility said that, as well as ambassadors, there would be partners, an observatory, an incubator and a guidebook.

“During workshops held in the past many comprehensive programs have been discussed, mainly those supporting the Kingdom’s progress in community and volunteer development,” said Faisal Al-Yousef.

The aim of the ambassadors program is to attract people who are influential in their field and leverage that influence to spread a culture of social responsibility in Saudi Arabia, he said, as well as showing its true social and economic value. The list of ambassadors includes many prominent and influential personalities, he added.

“The ambassadors are partners with the ministry in communicating its mission to people by contributing to the enhancement of social and corporate responsibility by supporting initiatives in the Vision 2030 programs, as well as ministry-related initiatives.”

The ambassadors will also contribute by providing solutions and proposals to resolve social issues and transforming these proposals into initiatives and sustainable development programs, he added.

Al-Yousef said the observatory initiative will allow for the identification of all social responsibility issues in the Kingdom, as well as better coordination with other parties, and for the data to be published on a national website.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development wants nonprofit organizations to widen their role in providing social services in line with Vision 2030, which aims to raise the nonprofit sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from less than 1 percent to 5 percent. 

Vision 2030 also wants a million volunteers in the Kingdom by 2030. There were around 11,000 volunteers when the reform plan was launched.

Lanterns bring touch of Cairo to Jeddah

Updated 09 May 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Lanterns bring touch of Cairo to Jeddah

  • Kiosk selling Ramadan lanterns is a huge hit with shoppers
  • Entrepreneur took a leap of faith in what he thought Saudi customers would like
Updated 09 May 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
JEDDAH: Outside a makeshift store in Jeddah’s lively Al-Shati’i district, shoppers crowd around brightly colored lanterns that are shaped like crescent moons and stars. Other lanterns are on the ground, adding a jewel-like glow to the evening.   

The stall was set up by Zuhair Omar Shami and his business partner Ra’ed after they came across traditional Egyptian lanterns during a trip to Cairo.

“We started our business about eight or nine years ago, when this culture was foreign to us and nobody knew what Ramadan lanterns were,” said Shami. “I acquired these lanterns from Egypt and, through my visits, decided to go ahead and introduce them to the Saudi market.” 

Shami took a leap of faith in what he thought Saudi customers would like and it was a hit, with customers flocking to buy the festive and pretty lanterns.

The initial success encouraged him to develop the business by bringing in other items he thought people would be interested in, such as furniture and soft furnishings. 

“We get a lot of people who are seeing this for the first time,” said Shami. “They stop in their cars to peruse and ask us about our products, while others are in disbelief about finding them in the city.” 

Their shop opens five days into Sha’aban, the Hijri month preceding Ramadan, outside Al-Sawary Mall in Al-Zahra. 

From then until the beginning of Ramadan the entrepreneurs are busy at their kiosk helping customers to pick out the right lantern. 

Shami said they have never considered changing their location as it is where they started and where they became a hit. It is also where loyal customers come every year to find them. 

“We settled here because it is a lively part of the city that combines all segments of society, and that is our target audience because our prices also cater to everyone,” he said. “At the start of Sha’aban we handle backorders and deliver our items and decorate homes, gardens, and even cafes and events.”

