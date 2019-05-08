You are here

Spurs defeat Ajax on away goals in Champions League semi

Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, left, and Tottenham defender Danny Rose during the Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam. (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Spurs defeat Ajax on away goals in Champions League semi

  • Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham fought back from three goals down on aggregate
  • After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Spurs hit back with three goals in the second-half after Ajax struck twice in the first-half to lead by 3-0.

Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham fought back from three goals down on aggregate to stun Ajax 3-2 on Wednesday and set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.
After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.
But Moura scored twice in four second-half minutes before the Brazilian sent Spurs into only the second ever all-English final, against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, on away goals with his last-gasp effort.

Bucks beat Celtics 116-91 to advance to East final

Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AP
Bucks beat Celtics 116-91 to advance to East final

  • Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series
  • The Toronto Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AP
MILWAUKEE, US: MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Boston Celtics 116-91 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final.
The top-seeded Bucks placed seven players in double figures in their fourth straight win after dropping the series opener. Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points.
Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series. The Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.
It’s the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.
Kyrie Irving scored 15 points for Boston, which shot 31.2% from the field. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each had 14.
The Celtics clamped down on Antetokounmpo for most of the game, but Middleton, Bledsoe, George Hill and Nikola Mirotic picked up the scoring to help rob the game of any drama in the final minutes.
Hill finished with 16 points, and Mirotic had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon also had 10 points in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by plantar fasciitis.
Antetokounmpo picked up his third foul when Jaylen Brown drove to the hoop early in the second half, but he stayed in the game. He stole an Irving pass and slammed it home to make it 65-52 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Antetokounmpo, one of the front-runners for NBA MVP, closed out the period with consecutive baskets, including a finger-roll layup that gave the Bucks an 80-62 lead.

 

