You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain receives first installment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall
﻿

Bahrain receives first installment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall

View of the Bahrain financial harbor and other high rise buildings in Manama on Oct 28, 2018 in Manama. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 15 sec ago
Aziz El Yaakoubi | Reuters
0

Bahrain receives first installment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall

  • Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE agreed last year to give Bahrain $10 billion to support the country’s funding requirements
  • Bahrain has embarked on a fiscal program aimed at eliminating its budget deficit by 202
Updated 15 sec ago
Aziz El Yaakoubi | Reuters
0

DUBAI: Bahrain said it received $2.3 billion last year and is expecting another $2.28 billion in 2019 under an agreement with its Gulf allies to bail it out of a deficit, the government said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates agreed last year to give Bahrain $10 billion to support the country’s funding requirements as it embarks on a fiscal program aimed at eliminating its budget deficit by 2022.
The announcement came as the kingdom prepares to return to the international bond market after it met with investors to discuss a possible new debt sale this year, which would be its first since its neighbors’ bailout.
A statement from the government’s media directorate, quoting a finance ministry representative, said “the first installment had been received in full, and that receipt of the second installment has already started.”
The Gulf kingdom said it is set to receive further payments of $1.76 billion in 2020, $1.85 billion in 2021, $1.42 billion in 2022 and $650 million in 2023.
The statement added that the year-on-year budget deficit would fall from 6.2 percent of GDP in 2018 to 3.4 percent in 2019 and further to 2.1 percent in 2020.
Bahrain’s bonds have become among the most profitable in the Gulf since the bailout last year. They offer investors the returns of a junk-rated country but without the risk of impeding defaults, given the support of its wealthier neighbors.
But the bonds dropped on Wednesday, partly because of news about the new debt sale but also because the government scrapped plans to reform its subsidy system, undermining efforts to mend its finances, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Bahrain’s international bonds were weaker on Wednesday, with bonds due in 2026 and in 2028 both shedding around 0.5 cents on the dollar.
As part of last year deal with its neighbors, Bahrain embarked on a series of reforms last year, among them imposing a 5 percent value-added tax, further subsidy cuts and a voluntary retirement plan for state workers.
But the government ditched the subsidy reform because its Sunni Muslim rulers were worried that austerity moves would bolster the majority Shiite-led opposition and stir more of the unrest that has rattled the kingdom since Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.
The government said later it reconfirmed its commitment to subsidy reform and that it would be implemented in coordination with parliament.
“The deficit is down over a third and annual GDP growth remains robust. Bahrain is demonstrating its commitment to delivering strong, sustainable economic growth through swift implementation of the Fiscal Balance Program,” the statement said.
The price of Bahrain’s 2028 dollar bonds have risen since the Gulf bailout from a record low last June when the country looked in danger of default. But that upward trajectory could go into reverse if Manama does not tackle its spending overruns.

 

 

Topics: Bahrain

Related

0
Middle-East
US State Dept approves nearly $6bn in weapons sales to UAE and Bahrain
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia refuses to be drawn into Bahrain affairs over Al-Sadr comments

Oil rises after surprise fall in US crude inventories

Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
0

Oil rises after surprise fall in US crude inventories

  • Brent crude futures rose 44 cents to $70.32 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 57 cents to $61.97 a barrel, a 0.9 percent gain
  • Prices have gained about 30 percent so far this year as the global supply outlook has tightened due to US sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela
Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil futures gained on Wednesday, boosted by a surprise drawdown in US crude stockpiles, but an escalating US-Chinese trade fight limited oil’s gains as investors worried about the global outlook for energy demand.
Brent crude futures rose 44 cents to $70.32 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 57 cents to $61.97 a barrel, a 0.9 percent gain.
US crude inventories fell by 4 million barrels in the week to May 3, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts had expected an increase of 1.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 596,000 barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 159,000 barrels, data showed.
“Crude oil imports fell sharply last week, which was the main reason for the draw in crude oil stocks,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
Prices have gained about 30 percent so far this year as the global supply outlook has tightened due to US sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela, as well as supply cuts by OPEC, Russia and their allies.
The US will not grant any more waivers to any countries that would allow them to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday.
Still, prices were pressured by the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The US will raise tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports from Friday.

Topics: Oil sanctions

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices shoot to 2019 highs as US tightens sanctions on Iran
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices spike as US prepares end to Iran sanctions waivers

Latest updates

Britney Spears gets restraining order against former friend
0
Two students arrested in Colorado school shooting make first appearance
0
Bahrain receives first installment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall
0
Lanterns bring touch of Cairo to Jeddah
0
What We Are Reading Today: Democratic Capitalism at the Crossroads by Carles Boix
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.