You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran
﻿

Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes his way to board a plane before departing from Rovaniemi Airport after attending the Arctic Council summit at the Lappi Areena in Rovaniemi, Finland May 7, 2019. (Reuters/Mandel Ngan/Poo)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran

  • The Greenland stop was the second Pompeo canceled on what was supposed to be a four-nation tour of Europe
  • The State Department says that Pompeo will still order a restoration of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Greenland
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a visit to Greenland to return to Washington amid an escalation of tensions with Iran.
Pompeo had been due to wrap up a trip to Europe on Thursday with a stop in Greenland aimed at promoting the Trump administration’s Arctic policies. Those policies were criticized earlier this week for not containing the words “climate change” when Pompeo attended an Arctic Council meeting in Finland.
The State Department says that Pompeo will still order a restoration of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Greenland.
The Greenland stop was the second Pompeo canceled on what was supposed to be a four-nation tour of Europe. On Tuesday, he abruptly dropped a trip to Germany to fly to Baghdad for meetings with Iraqi leaders.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Greenland Iran Washington United States

Related

0
Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance
Developing 0
Middle-East
Pompeo says Iraq promised to protect US interests

Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case

Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
AP
0

Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case

  • Her ruse included an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops
  • The 28-year-old falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or an oil baron, and falsified bank records and forged her identity to further the scam
Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
AP
0

NEW YORK: The day of reckoning has arrived for the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress and swindled tens of thousands of dollars from New York banks and hotels.
Anna Sorokin is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in state court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services.
Her defense attorney, Todd Spodek, has said Sorokin faces up to 15 years in prison on the most serious charge. She has been in custody since her October 2017 arrest.
Sorokin went by Anna Delvey when she defrauded financial institutions and Manhattan celebrity circles into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) overseas that could cover her jet-setting lifestyle, high-end clothing and lavish hotel stays. The 28-year-old falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or an oil baron, and falsified bank records and forged her identity to further the scam.
Her ruse included an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said. She was denied that loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 that she failed to repay.
In all, prosecutors accused her of stealing some $275,000, including a $35,400 bill she failed to pay for a plane she chartered to and from the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
But jurors acquitted her of two counts, including an allegation that she promised a friend an all-expenses paid trip to Morocco and then stuck her with the $62,000 bill. She was also found not guilty of one of the most serious charges in the indictment: attempting to steal more than $1 million from City National Bank.
Manhattan jurors did convict Sorokin of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny following a monthlong trial that drew international attention and tabloid headlines about Sorkin’s courtroom fashion.
Spodek, the defense attorney, argued that Sorokin had been “buying time” and planned to settle her debts. He said she lacked criminal intent and was an ambitious entrepreneur.

Topics: New York Anna Delvey Anna Sorokin fraud

Related

0
World
Danish VAT food fraud funded Spanish militant cell: report
0
World
US agency error exposes 2.3 million disaster survivors to fraud

Latest updates

Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran
0
Suu Kyi tries to save face with Myanmar reporters’ release
0
Singapore passes fake news law amid freedom-of-speech fears
0
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case
0
US sanctions scare EU firms from Iran, imperilling nuke deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.