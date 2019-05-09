You are here

Rideshare drivers strike as Uber poised to go public

It will also come in the rear-view mirror of a troubled market debut for Uber’s largest US rival Lyft, which has lost more than 15 percent of its value since its March IPO. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • The launch will be a major milestone for the company, which has raised billions and disrupted the taxi industry in cities around the world
  • Uber’s inauguration as a public company will follow a rocky market debut for Lyft
AFP
NEW YORK: Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers turned off their apps in a US-wide strike Wednesday over pay and working conditions, casting a shadow over this week’s keenly anticipated Wall Street debut of ride-hailing leader Uber.
Uber is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday giving it an estimated valuation of some $80 billion, one of the biggest tech listings in recent years but rather lower than its earlier hopes of around $100 billion.
The launch will be a major milestone for the company, which has raised billions and disrupted the taxi industry in cities around the world.
It will also come in the rear-view mirror of a troubled market debut for Uber’s largest US rival Lyft, which has lost more than 15 percent of its value since its March IPO.
Strikes that took place Wednesday highlighted a dilemma for rideshare firms, which have faced challenges from regulators and traditional taxi operators for using a business model relying on independent contractors.
One group protested outside the New York Stock Exchange, where Uber is set to list shares, with some signs reading “Invest in our lives — Not their stocks.”
Similar actions took place in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington and in Uber’s home town, San Francisco.
Protests were held in Britain as well with drivers in London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow called on to log off apps and demonstrate outside Uber offices, according to the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain.
Rideshare companies maintain that drivers are able to thrive and maintain work flexibility, and that their business model would not work if drivers were treated as wage-based employees.
Uber and Lyft did not immediately comment on the protests.
“While we aim to provide an earnings opportunity comparable to that available in retail, wholesale, or restaurant services or other similar work, we continue to experience dissatisfaction with our platform from a significant number of drivers,” Uber said in a filing with securities regulators.
“In particular, as we aim to reduce driver incentives to improve our financial performance, we expect driver dissatisfaction will generally increase.”
Uber’s inauguration as a public company will follow a rocky market debut for Lyft.
Lyft’s losses in the past quarter widened to $1.1 billion, according to its first financial report as a public company.
Revenue for California-based Lyft nearly doubled from a year earlier to $776 million and the number of active riders grew to over 20.5 million.
Lyft said its losses deepened as a result of $894 million in costs that included stock-based compensation and related tax expenses in connection with its IPO.
Lyft shares finished the formal trading day Wednesday down 10.8 percent to $52.91.
Uber last month pulled back on its ambitious valuation target, while still pricing its share offering in a range that would make it one of the largest tech market debuts in recent years.
The ride-hailing firm said in a securities filing it would sell 207 million shares in a range of $44 to $50 dollars. According to a source close to the matter, Uber hopes to price its shares in the middle of that range and raise about $8 billion in fresh funding.
At $47 a share, Uber would be worth just over $80 billion, taking into account stock options. The company is expected to announce pricing Thursday night.
But the target — still subject to change — fell below earlier ambitions of a valuation of more than $100 billion for the firm operating in some 700 cities around the world.
Uber will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “UBER” sometime next month.
“We continue to view Lyft as a one-trick pony domestic ride sharing player and ‘little brother’ to Uber,” Wedbush Securities equity research managing director Daniel Ives said Thursday in a note to investors.
Uber is “paving a similar road” to what Amazon did to e-commerce and Facebook did for social media, he contended, expressing confidence in the company.
Uber envisions becoming the “Amazon of transportation” in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.
If all goes to plan, commuters could ride an e-scooter to a transit station, take a train then grab an e-bike, ride share or e-scooter at the arriving station to complete a journey using the Uber smartphone app.
Of course, shared car rides would be an option, eventually driven by computers instead of humans.
Uber is also taking to the sky with an Elevate project to have electric aircraft carry people between “skyports,” taking off and landing vertically.
Uber’s platform moves cargo as well as people, with a Freight service that connects truckers with shippers in a way similar to how drivers connect with people seeking rides.
Uber is also seeing growing success with an Eats service that lets drivers make money delivering meals ordered from restaurants.

0
0
As trade truce collapses, US and China scramble to revive a deal

AFP
As trade truce collapses, US and China scramble to revive a deal

  • US officials accused their Chinese counterparts of retreating from major planks of an agreement they had been working toward
  • The sudden rupture has roiled global stock markets this week, inflaming anxieties among exporters, markets and industries
AFP
WASHINGTON: The world’s top two economies on Thursday were due to resume fraught trade talks just as a truce between them verged on collapse, with hostilities poised to escalate after months of seemingly collegial negotiations.
Rather than sealing a deal this week — as officials in both countries had previously hinted was possible — Chinese trade envoy Liu He instead returns to the bargaining table just hours before Washington is due ramp up tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in his country’s most valuable exports.
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Liu still wanted to “make a deal” but late in the day China vowed to retaliate by taking “necessary countermeasures” should Trump persist in more than doubling the tariffs on Friday.
This was not how the week was initially meant to go.
The sudden rupture has roiled global stock markets this week, inflaming anxieties among exporters, markets and industries that had been lulled into optimism in recent months as both sides steadily announced progress in their efforts to end the trade war Trump started last year.
American officials this week accused their Chinese counterparts of retreating from major planks of an agreement they had been working toward since early in the year that aims to resolve Washington’s grievances of industrial theft, massive state intervention in markets and a yawning trade deficit.
Scott Kennedy, a China trade and economics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told AFP on Wednesday that the negotiating teams were unfamiliar with each other.
“The possibilities for miscalculation on both sides is pretty high,” he said, adding that the Chinese had apparently misjudged the American side’s intolerance for backtracking.
“It turns out the Chinese had pulled out an eraser and started taking back things that they had offered,” said Kennedy.
“They didn’t realize when they pulled their concessions off the table that the administration would have the reaction that it did.”
Since last year, the two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, gutting US agricultural exports to China and weighing on both countries’ manufacturing sectors.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer released an official notice on Wednesday making the tariff increase a virtual fait accompli.
Duty rates on a vast array of Chinese-made electrical equipment, machinery, auto parts and furniture will jump to 25 percent at midnight Thursday (0400 GMT Friday), a painful leap up from the 10 percent first imposed last year.
Washington has demanded far-reaching and profound changes to the Chinese economy, such as submitting state enterprises to market principles, reducing massive subsidies and ending the alleged theft of US technology.
Analysts say China will be reluctant to make many of these changes, which could undermine the Communist Party’s political power.
And it is possible each side believes it is better positioned than the other to withstand the pain of the trade war, according to Kennedy.
Trump suggested Wednesday on Twitter that he would be just as content to strike a deal as to leave punitive import duties in place, believing they generate billions in government revenue.
While US companies complain of lost export markets, disrupted supply chains and higher costs, the trade war has so far not knocked the steam out of the American economy, which continues to see steady growth and hiring amid falling unemployment.
Anthony Nieves, who heads a survey of the services sector by the Institute for Supply Management, told reporters on Wednesday the tariffs were hitting China “a lot more than what we’re feeling over here in the states. There’s a lot of pressure on them.”
It remained uncertain on Wednesday precisely what offers Beijing may have withdrawn in the talks. Various media accounts indicated the Chinese side had balked at US demands that Beijing codify the seven-chapter agreement in Chinese law and publish the text of the agreement or indeed had sought to weaken most of its core elements.
Mary Lovely, an economist and expert on China trade at Syracuse University, told AFP on Wednesday the Chinese objected foremost to enacting a law to ratify the agreement, given that the text of any accord was likely to be “vague.”
In a concern for Trump, the tariffs due to rise Friday also have a greater potential to pinch US voters in their wallets as they could increase prices for popular consumer items, according to Lovely.
She also doubted the Chinese side had simply miscalculated the potential American reaction, adding that Liu, the Chinese trade envoy, likely still believed he could offer enough concessions to ensure a deal with the Americans.
“They’re bringing enough gifts to please the Grand Poobah in the White House,” she said. “Otherwise, I don’t think Liu would be coming.”

0
0
0
