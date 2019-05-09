You are here

  • Home
  • Three convicted of terrorism over Australian mosque arson attack
﻿

Three convicted of terrorism over Australian mosque arson attack

The men set fire to a mosque in Melbourne, and were planning another terrorist attack. (AFP/File)
Updated 09 May 2019
Reuters
0

Three convicted of terrorism over Australian mosque arson attack

  • The convicted were planning an attack in central Melbourne
  • Australian court sentenced a man earlier for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways plane
Updated 09 May 2019
Reuters
0

MELBOURNE: An Australian jury on Thursday found three men guilty of terrorism after they set fire to a mosque in the southern state of Victoria in December 2016.
Sunni Muslims Ahmed Mohamed, Abdullah Chaarani and Hatim Moukhaiber set fire to a Shiite mosque in a suburb of Melbourne.
Two had plotted an attack in central Melbourne just weeks later and were convicted of conspiring to plan a terrorist attack last year. They had bought machetes and explosives and tried to get a gun license before they were arrested, according to media reports.
The three have yet to be sentenced.
Australia, a staunch US ally that sent troops to Afghanistan and Iraq, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.
Last year, a Somali-born man set fire to a pickup truck laden with gas cylinders in the center of Melbourne and stabbed three people, killing one, before he was shot by police.
Earlier this month, an Australian court found a man guilty of plotting to blow up an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney under the orders of Daesh.

Topics: Australia mosque attack terrorism

Related

0
Corporate News
Australia eyes Middle East’s halal meat market
0
Saudi Arabia
‘Age-Old Cities’ exhibition reveals the cultural impact of terrorism

Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion

Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
0

Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion

  • The surfer, a man aged 28, lost a leg in the attack and was pronounced dead on being brought back to the port of Saint-Leu
  • It is the 24th shark attack recorded since 2011 on the island, which is French territory, and the 11th one to result in a fatality
Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
0

SAINT-DENIS DE LA REUNION: An attack by a shark has killed a surfer off France’s Indian Ocean island of Reunion, the latest fatality in increasingly dangerous waters, emergency services said on Thursday.
The surfer, a man aged 28, lost a leg in the attack and was pronounced dead on being brought back to the port of Saint-Leu in the west of the island, emergency services told AFP.
The “surfer was accompanied by three friends who tried to take him back to land but did not manage,” said Olivier Tainturier, a senior local official in the nearby town of Saint-Paul.
A sharp increase in shark attacks on Reunion since 2011 has been dubbed locally the “shark crisis” and prompted authorities to step up alert systems.
It is the 24th shark attack recorded since 2011 on the island, which is French territory, and the 11th one to result in a fatality. As after previous attacks, operations have started to catch sharks in the waters of the incident.
Before the latest attack, the local authorities had urged the “greatest vigilance” among beach users as more people flock to the coast at a season when there are high numbers of the highly aggressive bull shark.

Topics: Reunion shark attack

Related

0
Offbeat
US swimmer dies from suspected shark attack: police
0
Middle-East
Sharks drawn to warm waters by Israeli coastal power plant

Latest updates

Art ‘builds bridges and enriches lives,’ Prince Badr tells Arab News
0
Macron says military equipment sales to ally Saudi Arabia part of 'war on terror'
0
Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion
0
Gold laden private plane seized in Sudan
0
Controversial minister back for third stint in reshuffled Jordanian government
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.