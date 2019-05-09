You are here

Group accuses Yemen rebels of storing weapons near civilians

The rights groups said Houthi militants stored volatile materials in populated areas. (AFP/File)
Updated 09 May 2019
AP
CAIRO: A prominent international rights group says Houthi rebels have stored explosives in a warehouse in a residential area in the capital that caught fire last month, killing at least 15 children and wounding more than 100 people.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch and an independent Yemeni rights organization released a joint statement on Thursday urging the Houthis to “stop storing large concentrations of volatile materials in densely populated areas.”
In Yemen’s civil war, the Iran-backed Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's forces since March 2015.
The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa.
The statement said the initial cause of the fire remains unknown.

Topics: Yemen Sanaa Houthi militants

Gold laden private plane seized in Sudan

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized a private plane that attempted to smuggle a large amount of gold on Thursday, the RSF’s Facebook page reported.
The plane, that belonged to a foreign company, was seized by the RSF in Sudan’s River Nile state, the forces said.
The aircraft was due to land at Khartoum International Airport within the next few hours, according to the RSF.
The RSF grew out of the government-backed Janjaweed militia and is headed by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Topics: Sudan Gold rapid support forces (RSF)

