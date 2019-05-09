You are here

Deposed Istanbul mayor vows 'revolution' for democracy

Ekrem Imamoglu represents the main opposition Republican People's Party. (AFP/File)
Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
Deposed Istanbul mayor vows ‘revolution’ for democracy

  • Ekrem Imamoglu said this will be a revolution once they “carry it to its conclusion”
  • Top Turkish election body annulled the results of the latest mayoral elections
Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
ISTANBUL: Istanbul’s deposed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was stripped of his election victory this week, told AFP he would lead a “revolution” for democracy ahead of next month’s vote re-run.
“What we are doing now is a fight for democracy and mobilization for democracy. It will of course be a revolution once we carry it to its conclusion,” he told AFP.
Turkey’s top election body annulled the results of the March 31 mayoral vote on Monday, after the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged “serious corruption” in the count.
“The seven members (of the election body) will take their place in history like a black stain, but it is our responsibility to correct it. We keep on fighting,” said Imamoglu, who represents the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Topics: Turkey Istanbul elections

Gold laden private plane seized in Sudan

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Gold laden private plane seized in Sudan

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized a private plane that attempted to smuggle a large amount of gold on Thursday, the RSF’s Facebook page reported.
The plane, that belonged to a foreign company, was seized by the RSF in Sudan’s River Nile state, the forces said.
The aircraft was due to land at Khartoum International Airport within the next few hours, according to the RSF.
The RSF grew out of the government-backed Janjaweed militia and is headed by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Topics: Sudan Gold rapid support forces (RSF)

