You are here

  • Home
  • Four males held over killing of Northern Ireland journalist
﻿

Four males held over killing of Northern Ireland journalist

A mourner wearing a Gryffindor scarf holds an order of service as she arrives for the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 09 May 2019
0

Four males held over killing of Northern Ireland journalist

Updated 09 May 2019
0
LONDON: Four males were arrested under terrorism laws on Thursday in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last month, Northern Ireland’s police force said.
McKee, 29, was shot in the head during a riot in the second largest city in the British province on 18 April.
The act of violence has since been claimed by dissident republican group the New IRA.
“Detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee’s murder,” said Police Service of Northern Ireland senior detective Jason Murphy.
The four arrested, aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, are being held and questioned in Belfast, police added.
The New IRA has apologized over the killing, saying McKee was unintentionally shot as its forces targeted a night-time police raid.
A splinter dissident faction, the New IRA seeks the integration of British-ruled Northern Ireland with Ireland — rejecting non-violent political campaigns to achieve unity.
McKee established her career writing about so-called “cease-fire babies” — the generation that came of age after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the conflict known as “The Troubles.”
Her killing evoked memories of those three decades of violence in the province and sparked condemnation across the political spectrum, including in the neighboring Republic of Ireland.
Three people — two men aged 18 and 19 and a 57-year-old woman — so far arrested by Northern Irish police in connection with McKee’s killing were all released without charge.
Her death follows a recent spate of letter bombings and a car bombing, without fatalities, also claimed by the New IRA.
The tempo of fresh attacks has fueled fears that the political turbulence over Brexit — which threatens new border checkpoints on the Irish border — may increase paramilitary activity.
McKee’s death has prompted a fresh round of negotiations at Stormont, Northern Ireland’s devolved government, which has been suspended in political deadlock since January 2017.
“Lyra symbolized the new Northern Ireland and her tragic death cannot be in vain,” said British secretary of state for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley, announcing the talks last month.
The talks began on Tuesday, with parties promising to negotiate in good faith.
McKee’s killing also sparked a community backlash against fringe republican paramilitary groups, which regard Londonderry as a historic stronghold.
Murals glorifying the armed republican campaign which wound down after the 1998 peace accord were defaced.
Meanwhile, friends of the murdered reporter painted blood-red handprints on the headquarters of a political group regarded as the mouthpiece of the New IRA.
However, signs appeared last week in the area where McKee was killed warning: “Informers will be shot.”

Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion

Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
0

Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion

  • The surfer, a man aged 28, lost a leg in the attack and was pronounced dead on being brought back to the port of Saint-Leu
  • It is the 24th shark attack recorded since 2011 on the island, which is French territory, and the 11th one to result in a fatality
Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
0

SAINT-DENIS DE LA REUNION: An attack by a shark has killed a surfer off France’s Indian Ocean island of Reunion, the latest fatality in increasingly dangerous waters, emergency services said on Thursday.
The surfer, a man aged 28, lost a leg in the attack and was pronounced dead on being brought back to the port of Saint-Leu in the west of the island, emergency services told AFP.
The “surfer was accompanied by three friends who tried to take him back to land but did not manage,” said Olivier Tainturier, a senior local official in the nearby town of Saint-Paul.
A sharp increase in shark attacks on Reunion since 2011 has been dubbed locally the “shark crisis” and prompted authorities to step up alert systems.
It is the 24th shark attack recorded since 2011 on the island, which is French territory, and the 11th one to result in a fatality. As after previous attacks, operations have started to catch sharks in the waters of the incident.
Before the latest attack, the local authorities had urged the “greatest vigilance” among beach users as more people flock to the coast at a season when there are high numbers of the highly aggressive bull shark.

Topics: Reunion shark attack

Related

0
Offbeat
US swimmer dies from suspected shark attack: police
0
Middle-East
Sharks drawn to warm waters by Israeli coastal power plant

Latest updates

Art ‘builds bridges and enriches lives,’ Prince Badr tells Arab News
0
Macron says military equipment sales to ally Saudi Arabia part of 'war on terror'
0
Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion
0
Gold laden private plane seized in Sudan
0
Controversial minister back for third stint in reshuffled Jordanian government
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.