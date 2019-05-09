You are here

'We are at Biennale to show Saudi Arabia as land of cultural treasures,' Prince Badr tells Arab News

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, and his Emirati counterpart, Noura Al-Kaabi, at the 58th Venice Biennale.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, and his Emirati counterpart, Noura Al-Kaabi, at the 58th Venice Biennale. (SPA)
Rawaa Talass
‘We are at Biennale to show Saudi Arabia as land of cultural treasures,’ Prince Badr tells Arab News

  Presence at Venice Biennale shows the world Saudi Arabia is a land of cultural treasures, minister says after inauguration of Saudi pavilion
  Prince Badr — the Kingdom's first culture minister — also visited the UAE pavilion at the Biennale with his Emirati counterpart, Noura Al-Kaabi
Rawaa Talass
VENICE: Art builds bridges between different peoples and enriches all our lives, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, told Arab News at the inauguration of the Saudi pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale.

For the first time, the Kingdom has a permanent exhibit at the Biennale — “the Olympics of the art world” — eight years after it first took part. In 2011 the Makkah-born sisters and contemporary artists Shadia and Raja Alem collaborated to present “The Black Arch,” a dazzling steel installation based on personal narratives and “the duality between Makkah and Venice.” 

This year Saudi Arabia is exhibiting the Jeddah-based land artist and professor Dr. Zahrah Al-Ghamdi’s “After Illusion” installation, curated by the Saudi lecturer and artist Eiman Elgibreen.

“Being at Venice this year is a great honor and helps us show the world that Saudi Arabia is a land of cultural treasures,” Prince Badr said.

“We believe that art enriches lives and we are delighted to be part of this year’s Biennale.”

Prince Badr — appointed in June 2018 and the Kingdom’s first culture minister — also visited the UAE pavilion at the Biennale with his Emirati counterpart, Noura Al-Kaabi. 

“Art and culture help us learn about each other and give us the chance to engage with our international friends in ways that build bridges and enhance understanding,” the prince told Arab News.

Al-Kaabi said it was “an honor to see how Saudis are contributing to the art scene, especially in Venice, to tell the world their stories.”

The Biennale opens to the public on May 11 and runs until Nov. 24. Saudi Arabia’s pavilion is in the Arsenale exhibition venue.

UAE minister of culture celebrates Saudi pavilion's focus on women at Venice Biennale

Updated 08 May 2019
Rawaa Talass

Rawaa Talass
UAE minister of culture celebrates Saudi pavilion’s focus on women at Venice Biennale

Rawaa Talass
VENICE: The UAE’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura Al-Kaabi was on hand to attend the opening of Saudi Arabia’s first pavilion at the seminal Venice Biennale art fair in eight years.

The minister, who toured the pavilion alongside Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr, spoke to Arab News and lauded the pavilion’s focus on women as a driving force for artistic change.

“I’m really thrilled and happy to be here today with the presence of his royal highness Prince Badr, the minister of culture,” she said.

“The Saudi pavilion having a showcase for the first time (in eight years) at the art biennale is a truly wonderful step and a milestone. It is an honor to see how Saudis are contributing to the art scene, especially in Venice, to tell the world their stories,” she added.

“What inspired me is that the curator is a woman, the artist is a woman and the advisor is a woman and there’s a beautiful story that the artist took a holiday off to create this beautiful pavilion and… her husband also took a holiday to support her. That shows integrity, that shows art culture and that shows movement that we will see more of in Saudi Arabia,” she noted.

The minister also commented on the fact that the UAE’s national pavilion happens to be next to Saudi Arabia’s.

“It shows the bond, the joint vision and the joint mission to work together and to help inspire the next generation of artists in the region,” she told Arab News.

