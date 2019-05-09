What We Are Reading Today: Furious Hours by Casey Cep

Furious Hours tells the true story of Alabama serial killer the Rev. Willie Maxwell.

Casey Cep has written a fascinating account about Harper Lee’s obsession with writing a true crime novel about the Rev. Maxwell, who murdered five family members in Alabama for the insurance policies he took out on them and got away with it.

The book dispels myths and beliefs held about Harper Lee, her family and friends. She was working on this story for decades but sadly never finished it.

Cep, who divides the book into three sections, delves into the details of the Maxwell case, as well as the possible reasons Lee’s book was never completed and published, despite her extensive research, notes and alleged drafts.

Cep offers excellent insight into both the criminal case and Lee’s struggles with her writing.

“It takes Cep about five pages to eliminate from the reader’s mind the possibility that the source of Lee’s literary problems was lack of material. This story is just too good,” said critic Michael Lewis in a review published in The New York Times.

Furious Hours is Cep’s first book.