What We Are Reading Today: Furious Hours by Casey Cep

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Furious Hours tells the true story of Alabama serial killer the Rev. Willie Maxwell.

Casey Cep has written a fascinating account about Harper Lee’s obsession with writing a true crime novel about the Rev. Maxwell, who murdered five family members in Alabama for the insurance policies he took out on them and got away with it.

The book dispels myths and beliefs held about Harper Lee, her family and friends. She was working on this story for decades but sadly never finished it. 

Cep, who divides the book into three sections, delves into the details of the Maxwell case, as well as the possible reasons Lee’s book was never completed and published, despite her extensive research, notes and alleged drafts. 

Cep offers excellent insight into both the criminal case and Lee’s struggles with her writing. 

“It takes Cep about five pages to eliminate from the reader’s mind the possibility that the source of Lee’s literary problems was lack of material. This story is just too good,” said critic Michael Lewis in a review published in The New York Times.

Furious Hours is Cep’s first book.

What We Are Reading Today: Democratic Capitalism at the Crossroads by Carles Boix

Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Democratic Capitalism at the Crossroads by Carles Boix

  Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
The 20th century witnessed the triumph of democratic capitalism in the industrialized West, with widespread popular support for both free markets and representative elections. 

Today, that political consensus appears to be breaking down, disrupted by polarization and income inequality, widespread dissatisfaction with democratic institutions, and insurgent populism. 

Tracing the history of democratic capitalism over the past two centuries, Carles Boix explains how we got here—and where we could be headed, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Boix looks at three defining stages of capitalism, each originating in a distinct time and place with its unique political challenges, structure of production and employment, and relationship with democracy. 

He begins in 19th-century Manchester, where factory owners employed unskilled laborers at low wages, generating rampant inequality and a restrictive electoral franchise. 

He then moves to Detroit in the early 1900s, where the invention of the modern assembly line shifted labor demand to skilled blue-collar workers. 

Boix shows how growing wages, declining inequality, and an expanding middle class enabled democratic capitalism to flourish.

