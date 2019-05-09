You are here

Saudi economy warms up as private spending rises

The Saudi economy is now showing renewed signs of life, according to Bloomberg Economics’ activity heat map. (Reuters)
Saudi economy warms up as private spending rises

  • Bloomberg Economics expects non-oil growth to average 2.6 percent this year, helped by fiscal stimulus
  • The steep decline in oil prices since 2014 has led to budgetary deficits across oil exporting Gulf economies as they seek to reduce their reliance on hydrocarbons
LONDON: Rising private sector consumption and government fiscal stimulus measures are expected to give a boost to the Saudi economy, according to new research from Bloomberg Economics.
It expects non-oil growth to average 2.6 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent in 2018, helped by fiscal stimulus, a lower drag from monetary policy and more spending by the public.
But it is not year clear if the pickup will help to reduce the budgetary deficit.
“In theory, higher growth should reduce the budget deficit,” Ziad Daoud, chief Middle East economist at Bloomberg Economics told Arab News. “But cause-and-effect flows in the opposite direction in this case: The recent uptick in growth was largely driven by higher government spending.”
The steep decline in oil prices since 2014 has led to budgetary deficits across oil exporting Gulf economies as they seek to reduce their reliance on hydrocarbons, roll back state subsidies and seek to boost growth in non-oil industries and services.
A government crackdown on corruption in the Kingdom saw some funds leave the country that may have otherwise been invested domestically.
At the same time the introduction of valued added tax (VAT), costlier fuel prices and rising expatriate levies caused growth in the non-oil economy to slow to 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017.
But the Saudi economy is now showing renewed signs of life, according to Bloomberg Economics’ activity heat map. A number of indicators are picking up, showing non-oil growth has returned to levels seen before the corruption purge, it said.
However, while the economy might be showing signs of recovery, it’s still a long way short of the growth rates achieved during the oil-boom of 2004-13, which averaged 7.7 percent a year.
Growth remains mainly driven by an oil financed fiscal stimulus package rather than the private sector, Bloomberg Economics said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Macron says military equipment sales to ally Saudi Arabia part of 'war on terror'

Macron says military equipment sales to ally Saudi Arabia part of 'war on terror'

  • French president says Saudi Arabia and UAE are allies in the fight against terrorism
LONDON: French sales of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE are to support allies in the war against terrorism, Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are allies of France and allies in the fight against terrorism,” the French president said as he arrived for a meeting of EU leaders in Romania.

“We need to be with our allies in these difficult times and the war against terrorism is a priority for us.”

A shipment of supplies is set to leave for the Gulf from the northern French port of Le Havre and the French president has faced pressure from critics at home over the deliveries.

Meanwhile, leading British defence firm BAE Systems said it was working with the UK government to deliver its contracts with Saudi Arabia after Germany in March extended its ban on exporting arms to the kingdom.

The move has been criticised by European allies since it put a question mark over billions of euros of military orders, including a multi-billion pound deal to sell 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Riyadh that would be led by Britain's BAE Systems.

“Following the recent updates from the German Government regarding export licences, we are working closely with industry partners and the UK government to continue to fulfil our contractual support arrangements in Saudi Arabia on the key European collaboration programmes,” BAE said Thursday.

*With Reuters and AFP

