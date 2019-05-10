Red Crescent marks international day in Saudi capital

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Riyadh is taking part in a series of events to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Celebrated annually on May 8, organizers this year aim to broaden the public’s understanding of the movement by highlighting the diversity of its work under the theme #love.

Extending over three days until Friday, the SRCA is running an awareness exhibition in the capital’s Sahara Mall shopping center to inform visitors about the emergency projects carried out by Red Crescent staff and volunteers.

There is also a children’s theater where families can participate in competitions offering gifts and prizes to the winners.

As part of the international day, the SRCA is holding a blood donation promotional drive in cooperation with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, in Riyadh.

Sessions will take place over four days at Sahara Mall, and the authority is also campaigning to give iftar for fasting people in different locations throughout the capital.