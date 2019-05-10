You are here

Red Crescent marks international day in Saudi capital

Children participate in an entertainment program as part of the Red Crescent Day celebration in Riyadh.(SPA)
Children participate in fun games as the Red Crescent marks international day in Riyadh. (SPA)
A Riyadh citizen joins the blood-letting campaign of the Red Crescent in celebration of international day in Riyadh. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Riyadh is taking part in a series of events to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.
Celebrated annually on May 8, organizers this year aim to broaden the public’s understanding of the movement by highlighting the diversity of its work under the theme #love.
Extending over three days until Friday, the SRCA is running an awareness exhibition in the capital’s Sahara Mall shopping center to inform visitors about the emergency projects carried out by Red Crescent staff and volunteers.

There is also a children’s theater where families can participate in competitions offering gifts and prizes to the winners.

As part of the international day, the SRCA is holding a blood donation promotional drive in cooperation with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, in Riyadh.

Sessions will take place over four days at Sahara Mall, and the authority is also campaigning to give iftar for fasting people in different locations throughout the capital.

Topics: Red Crescent Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Breaking the fast at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
SPA
0

Breaking the fast at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

  • Iftars during Ramadan are generously hosted by the people of the holy city
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
SPA
0

MADINAH: Ramadan iftars generously hosted by the people of Madinah at the Prophet’s Mosque are being enjoyed by thousands of worshippers, visitors and residents.

Pilgrims from the Kingdom and throughout the world are being served iftar meals after a long day of fasting as part of a service that brings together Muslims of many nationalities.

Jamaan Al-Asiri, director of public relations at the Agency of  the General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs, said mosque staff had been working hard preparing and setting up eating areas and assisting food providers. He said that after the completion of Asr prayer, iftar meals are brought into the mosque through specified doors.

“The entry of the meals is supervised by observers at the mosque’s doors. After laying down plastic sheets inside the mosque, food is arranged until it is time for Maghrib prayer,” Al-Asiri added.

“After Muslims break their fast and before the Maghrib prayer is held, all the plastic sheets and remains of food are removed in a quick and orderly manner in cooperation between the workers, the supervisors, and the providers.”

The meals include hot food such as rice and meat, in addition to fruit, bottled juices, dates, yogurt, coffee and water. Al-Asiri said cleaning operations take place after iftar and before Maghrib prayer.

 

Topics: Prophet’s Mosque Ramadan2019 Madinah

