GEA-Misk training program launched to prepare Saudi students for job market

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Charity Foundation (Misk), has launched a cooperative training program designed to prepare university students to enter the job market.
The initiative targets undergraduate students majoring in industrial engineering, engineering management, project management, management information systems, marketing, human resources, and information technology. It lasts for five to seven months and will begin this summer.
The program aims to enhance students’ skills and experience before they enter the job market, help them to apply the knowledge they have acquired during their studies, and develop their interpersonal and leadership skills.
Students can visit misk.org.sa/fellowship/services/gea/
