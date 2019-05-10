You are here

Saudi, US officials discuss investment opportunities

US business executives participate in an event discussion organized by the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USSABC) in Washington on May 9, 2019. (USSABC via Twitter)
Majed Alonazi of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA) and Charles Hallab of the Mayer Brown law firm led the roundtable discussion in Washington on May 9, 2019. (USSABC via Twitter)
WASHINGTON: The US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USSABC) held a roundtable discussion in Washington on Wednesday, to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The event was hosted by the legal firm Mayer-Brown and the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co. (TAQNIA).

More than 30 US companies participated in the roundtable, including specialists in defense, security, cybersecurity, space, renewable energy and health care.

The roundtable is just one of the many annual activities that the USSABC hosts in Saudi Arabia and America to promote partnerships between businesses from the two countries.

Topics: TAQNIA US-Saudi Arabian Business Council

GEA-Misk training program launched to prepare Saudi students for job market

Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
SPA
0

GEA-Misk training program launched to prepare Saudi students for job market

Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
SPA
0
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Charity Foundation (Misk), has launched a cooperative training program designed to prepare university students to enter the job market.
The initiative targets undergraduate students majoring in industrial engineering, engineering management, project management, management information systems, marketing, human resources, and information technology. It lasts for five to seven months and will begin this summer.
The program aims to enhance students’ skills and experience before they enter the job market, help them to apply the knowledge they have acquired during their studies, and develop their interpersonal and leadership skills.
Students can visit misk.org.sa/fellowship/services/gea/

