Saudi, US officials discuss investment opportunities

WASHINGTON: The US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USSABC) held a roundtable discussion in Washington on Wednesday, to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The event was hosted by the legal firm Mayer-Brown and the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co. (TAQNIA).

More than 30 US companies participated in the roundtable, including specialists in defense, security, cybersecurity, space, renewable energy and health care.

The roundtable is just one of the many annual activities that the USSABC hosts in Saudi Arabia and America to promote partnerships between businesses from the two countries.