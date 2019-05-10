You are here

  • Home
  • US seizes North Korean ship alleged used to violate international sanctions
﻿

US seizes North Korean ship alleged used to violate international sanctions

This undated photo released by the US Justice Department on May 9, 2019, shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest, which the Trump administration says it has seized because it was used to transport coal in violation of international sanctions. (US Department of Justice handout photo via AP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
0

US seizes North Korean ship alleged used to violate international sanctions

  • The “Wise Honest,” North Korea’s second largest cargo ship, was detained in April 2018 as it traveled toward Indonesia
  • It’s now in the process of being moved to American Samoa, Justice Department officials said
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: The US said Thursday that it has seized a North Korean cargo ship that was used to violate international sanctions, a first-of-its kind enforcement action that comes amid a tense moment in relations between the two countries.
The “Wise Honest,” North Korea’s second largest cargo ship, was detained in April 2018 as it traveled toward Indonesia. It’s now in the process of being moved to American Samoa, Justice Department officials said.
Officials made the announcement hours after North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea, the second weapons launch in five days and a possible signal that stalled talks over its nuclear weapons program are in trouble. The public disclosure that the vessel is now in US custody may further inflame tensions, though US officials said the timing of their complaint was not a response to the missile launch.
Justice Department lawyers laid out the case for confiscating the ship in a complaint filed in New York, arguing that payments for maintenance and operation of the vessel were channeled through unwitting US financial institutions in violation of American law. The coal trade itself is also believed to fund the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
“This sanctions-busting ship is now out of service,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, told reporters. He later added: “The US sanctions against North Korea reflect the threat these programs pose to US national security.”
The 581-foot (177 meters) Wise Honest was used for coal transports to ports abroad, according to the complaint, generating badly needed revenue to a country that is under UN sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program. The ship also delivered heavy machinery back to North Korea.
The vessel was owned by a subsidiary of a North Korean shipping company that is controlled by the country’s military and is on a Treasury Department sanctions list, officials said.
North Korea sought to disguise the nationality of the ship and the origin of its cargo, according to the complaint. The ship, in what US officials say was a clear act of concealment, also turned off an automatic signal system intended to alert other ships of its course and location. The ship had not broadcast a signal since August 2017 despite having made at least one voyage since then, according to the complaint.
Indonesian authorities intercepted and seized the Wise Honest in the East China Sea a month after it was photographed at the port of Nampo, North Korea, where it took on a load of coal. The captain of the ship was charged in Indonesia with violating that country’s maritime laws and convicted, the complaint says. It was not immediately clear what happened to the rest of the crew, which at least at one time totaled two dozen members.
The US has prosecuted people and businesses for violating sanctions but has never before seized a North Korean ship. The country will have an opportunity to contest the seizure in court. If the US prevails, it will be able to sell the vessel.
“When nations who have stated an intent to do harm to the United States evade international sanctions, Americans become less safe,” said Geoffrey Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Asked whether North Korea’s largest merchant ship was similarly involved in illegal coal exports, Demers said that he did not know, but added, “If it is, we’d love to get our hands on it.”
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have held two summits focused on the North’s nuclear program but have made no discernible progress toward a deal that would eliminate its weapons. At the White House on Thursday, Trump said the US was looking “very seriously right now” at North Korea’s recent military tests.
“Nobody’s happy about it.”

Topics: North Korea

Related

Update 0
World
North Korea's Kim ordered 'long-range strike' drill: state media
Special 0
World
North Korea accused of breaching UN resolutions with latest missile tests

Philippine polls could open door to death penalty return

Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0

Philippine polls could open door to death penalty return

  • The death penalty has a twisting past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
  • Opinion polls suggest administration loyalists are strong favorites to capture the Senate and keep control of the lower House of Representatives
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to strengthen his grip on power in midterm polls next week, experts say, clearing a possible path to restoring the death penalty and advancing his pledge to rewrite the constitution.
Duterte has found international infamy for his foul-mouthed tirades, but remains hugely popular among Filipinos fed up with the country’s dysfunction and elite politicians.
He has pledged to bring back capital punishment for drug-related crimes as part of a deadly crackdown on narcotics in which thousands of alleged pushers and users have already been killed.
Duterte’s tough-on-crime platform — which also includes lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 — was key to his landslide election victory in 2016.
Among the 18,000 posts up for grabs on Monday are half of the seats in the upper house Senate, which has stopped cold some of Duterte’s most controversial policy initiatives.
Opinion polls suggest administration loyalists are strong favorites to capture the Senate and keep control of the lower House of Representatives.
Duterte has also pledged to rewrite the constitution, which would open avenues to prolonging his power beyond a legally-mandated single term that ends in 2022.
Any change of the nation’s constitution, however, would require lawmakers’ backing as well as popular approval in a referendum, a high bar that has stymied reform attempts by earlier presidents.
Capital punishment and constitutional reform bills have both sailed through the lower house with little opposition since 2016, but were halted by the Senate’s mix of administration opponents and independents.
“The Senate has acted as some sort of institutional check on the worst instincts of the president,” political analyst Richard Heydarian told AFP — warning, however, that could change in the midterms.
Historically, the nation’s 24 senators — who serve six-year terms — have had a reputation for being more independent-minded than the lower house.
The main opinion poll from Pulse Asia, based on face-to-face interviews with 1,800 likely voters, has key administration supporters taking the majority of the 12 open Senate seats.
Imee Marcos, daughter of deceased dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is expected to win one and thus extend the family’s remarkable political return in the decades since it was chased from power by a 1986 popular uprising.
The first enforcer of Duterte’s drug war, former national police chief Ronald dela Rosa, is also well positioned despite some of the crackdown’s most well-known abuses happening on his watch.
Duterte has thrown some of his strongest support behind former presidential aide Christoper “Bong” Go, who could serve as a direct link between the president and Senate if he wins a seat.
The death penalty has a twisting past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006.
A capital punishment bill that passed the House in 2017 allowed execution in cases where suspects were caught with 500 grams (about 18 ounces) of marijuana, or 10 grams of cocaine, heroin or ecstasy.
Steven Rood, an expert on Philippine elections, said even taking into account the Senate’s individualistic reputation, the current poll numbers point to a runway for Duterte.
“I think it makes more likely that some of the president’s ideas will get through,” Rood told AFP.
Duterte has pitched constitutional reform as a way to create a new decentralized federal republic where regions would be empowered to fix local problems and spur economic growth.
But the various initiatives launched under Duterte have also included proposals dropping term limits, allowing the president to run for another term and weakening checks on presidential power.
Critics have voiced concern the president could be aiming to extend his time in office, although Duterte regularly says he has no desire to stay on past his term.

Latest updates

US seizes North Korean ship alleged used to violate international sanctions
0
76ers beat Raptors 112-101 to force Game 7
0
Philippine polls could open door to death penalty return
0
Warriors star Kevin Durant out for rest of West semifinals
0
Amazon’s Bezos unveils lunar lander project ‘Blue Moon’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.