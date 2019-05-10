You are here

Lunar tunnel engineers excited by boring moon colonies

American professor in mining engineering, Jamal Rostami, poses by a concrete tunnel structure within the World Tunnel Congress WTC 2019 on May 7, 2019 in Naples. (AFP / Alberto Pizzoli)
AFP
  The administration of US President Donald Trump wants NASA to put humans back on the Moon by 2024
  American United Launch Alliance estimates about 1,000 people living in outer space by 2050
AFP
NAPLES, Italy: As space agencies prepare to return humans to the moon, top engineers are racing to design a tunnel boring machine capable of digging underground colonies for the first lunar inhabitants.
“Space is becoming a passion for a lot of people again. There are discussions about going back to the moon, this time to stay,” US-Iranian expert Jamal Rostami told AFP at this year’s World Tunnel Congress in Naples.
The administration of US President Donald Trump wants NASA to put humans back on the Moon by 2024, and the agency is also drawing up plans for a “Gateway” station to serve as a platform for astronauts traveling to and from the lunar surface.
Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among those feverishly competing for military, civil or commercial launches, with Musk’s SpaceX leading the race on building rockets ready to fly in time.
But the harsh conditions on the surface of the moon mean that, once up there, humans need to be shielded from radiation and freezing temperatures in structures which maintain atmospheric pressure in a vacuum.
They also need protection from meteorite strikes.
“Imagine something the size of my fist as a piece of rock coming at 10-12 kilometers (6-7 miles) per second, it can hit anything and would immediately destroy it,” Rostami said at the meeting in southern Italy.
“So every plan for having a habitat on the moon involves making a trench, creating a structure and covering it with some sort of regolith, which is the soil on the moon.
“Our idea is to actually start underground, using a mechanism we already use on the earth, a tunnel boring machine, to make a continuous opening to create habitats or connect the colonies together,” he added.
Analysis of images of the lunar surface show lava tubes capable of housing large cities underground, said Rostami, director of the Earth Mechanics Institute at the US Colorado School of Mines.
But getting something as vast as a tunnel boring machine up there will be no easy task.
“Weight is an issue. It’s pretty expensive to take a kilogram of material from the earth to the moon. Our machines are hundreds of tons of mass, so it’s not feasible to take the machines as they are,” he said.
“We have to convert the design, where all the components are optimized, weigh much less, and perform better.”
The machines also have to become fully automated and repairs reduced to a minimum, a particular challenge when dealing with tools that see a lot of wear and tear as they eat through rock and dirt.
There is also the question of how to power them.
With a four-meter diameter machine needing some 2,000 kilowatts of energy, experts are debating whether it is possible to use small nuclear power plants to fuel a lunar version, he said.
There may be 1,000 people living in outer space by 2050 — either in orbit or on the Moon — according to the American United Launch Alliance, which estimates this initial space exploration will cost 2.7 trillion dollars.
Despite some talk of the first space residents using mining tools like lunar tunnel boring machines (LTBM) to dig for precious minerals, Rostami said their priorities would lie in extracting something even more precious.
“We’re not talking about gold. The first target is water. We know there is trapped water at the lunar poles, where the temperature is as low as -190 degrees Celsius (-310 Fahrenheit).”
“One of the ideas being discussed is of heating the part in permanent shadow, evaporating the water and capturing it,” said Rostami, who has launched the world’s first Masters degree and PhD in Space Resource Engineering in Colorado.
“Another idea is to mine it, and take it to a facility and let it thaw. The material extracted along with the water can then be used to 3D print buildings in the colonies,” he said.
One thing is sure: the future LTBM will undergo rigorous pilot testing on Earth first “because once it’s deployed, that’s that. It’ll be very difficult to make any drastic changes.”

Amazon's Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'

AFP
Amazon’s Bezos unveils lunar lander project ‘Blue Moon’

AFP
WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and head of space company Blue Origin, announced Thursday his intent to participate in the new race to the Moon with a high-tech lander to carry vehicles and equipment.
“This is Blue Moon,” the 55-year-old said at a carefully choreographed presentation in Washington, as curtains lifted to show a model of a huge vessel.
It will weigh more than three metric tons empty, 15 fully fueled, and be capable of carrying 3.6 tons to the lunar surface — or 6.5 in a variant model.
It is supported by four legs, with an upper deck where equipment can be fixed. A large tank of liquefied nitrogen fuel occupies its center.
“It’s an incredible vehicle, and it will go to the Moon,” the Amazon founder declared.
Bezos didn’t announce a specific date for the project’s first launch, but Blue Origin later said it was capable of meeting President Donald Trump’s announced goal of returning people to the Moon by 2024.
“We can help meet that timeline, but only because we started three years ago,” he said. “It’s time to go back to the Moon, this time to stay.”
Fifty years after American astronauts first walked on the Moon, the United States is among countries showing renewed interest in Earth’s natural satellite.
The vehicle will be capable of carrying scientific instruments, four self-driving rovers and a future pressurized vehicle for humans.
The goal is to land on the Moon’s south pole, where ice deposits were confirmed in 2018. Water can be exploited to produce hydrogen, which in turn could fuel future exploration of the solar system.
The White House’s intention to return to the Moon in 2024 has sent NASA into a frenzy of activity, because that particular mission was originally anticipated for 2028.
Nothing is ready: not the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket being developed by Boeing which is necessary to transport vehicles and astronauts.
Not the components of the future mini-station in lunar orbit, which will act as a rest stop between Earth and the Moon. And not the lander nor rovers needed by astronauts, among whom will be the first woman to set foot on the Moon.
But Bezos, who rarely speaks about the projects at Blue Origin, which he founded in 2000 and finances with more than $1 billion per year, clearly suggested he wants to help NASA.
Several other aerospace companies are also expected to bid to build the lander for the space agency, which is in the process of finalizing requests for proposals. Lockheed Martin proposed its own lander concept some months ago.
Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, did not talk to journalists at the event.
The lander’s unveiling came as Bezos outlined in a lengthy monologue his broader vision to build an infrastructure that would sustain the colonization of space by future generations of humans and shift polluting industries off the Earth.
This would involve the construction of artificial worlds in space, inspired by designs first proposed by the late physicist Gerard K. O’Neill, one of Bezos’s heroes, intended to give humanity an escape route in case of limited resources on Earth.
“My generation’s job is to build the infrastructure,” said Bezos. “We’re going to build the road to space.”
Blue Origin is working on two other major projects: New Shepard, a suborbital rocket to fly tourists into space; and New Glenn, a heavy lift, partly reusable launch rocket.
Bezos confirmed his commitment to fly the first people in New Shepard this year, and New Glenn in 2021.
The New Shepard rocket first reached space last year, achieving a height of 66 miles (106 kilometers) in April 2018.

