Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

US actress Anne Hathaway is honored with the 2,663rd Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in front of the Chinese theater on May 09, 2019 in Hollywood. (AFP)
AFP
  • Hathaway gained fame in 2001 with her motion picture debut in “The Princess Diaries”
  • Since then, she has gone on to star in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Ocean’s 8”
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Actress Anne Hathaway was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while promoting her new movie “The Hustle.”
“I’m really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who’ve been in my life for decades.”
Hathaway’s star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic Hollywood tourist destination. It’s also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in “Gone With the Wind” in 1940.
“Oh my god, I’m just very overwhelmed,” said Hathaway.
Hathaway’s metaphorical star started to rise when she gained fame in 2001 with her motion picture debut as shy, bumbling high school student Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.”
Since then, she has gone on to star in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Ocean’s 8.” She also won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013, for her portrayal of Fantine in “Les Miserables.”
She was accompanied at the ceremony by her parents, her husband actor Adam Shulman, and actress Rebel Wilson, who co-stars with Hathaway in “The Hustle.”
The film, which opens Friday in the US, follows Hathaway and Wilson as two scam artists who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.

Britney Spears gets restraining order against former friend

Updated 09 May 2019
AP
0

  • Sam Lutfi has been ordered to stay at least 200 yards from Britney, her parents and her two sons
  • Lutfi sued the Spears family in 2009, alleging Spears had breached a contract with him
AP
LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears was granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday against a former confidante who she says has been harassing her family again.
A judge ordered 44-year-old Sam Lutfi, who has been in legal fights with the Spears family for a decade, to stay at least 200 yards from her, her parents and her two sons, who are 12 and 13.
The judge also ordered that he not contact or disparage anyone from the family.
The restraining order petition alleges Lutfi has been sending harassing and threatening texts to Spears’ family and disparaging them on social media.
“Mr. Lutfi’s actions have caused severe mental trauma at a time where Ms. Spears is recovering from stress related to her father’s health and her work,” the documents state. “Mr. Lutfi’s unjustified interference in her life ... threaten Ms. Spears safety and well-being.”
In January, Spears put her career on indefinite hiatus and delayed the start of a Las Vegas residency so she could focus on her ailing father.
Lutfi said he had not made contact with Spears since 2009, when a previous restraining order against him was granted to Spears.
“We are disappointed at the outcome,” Lutfi’s attorney Marc Gans said in a statement about the restraining order. “I think it is overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights.”
The order was granted until a May 28 court hearing on the matter.
“This is a temporary order, and we look forward to coming back,” Gains said.
Lutfi was a major presence in Spears’ life at the height of her fame, and had claimed he was her manager in the years leading up to a public meltdown in 2008.
Her troubles led to the establishment of a court-ordered conservatorship, which allowed her father and attorneys to run her affairs and remains in effect a decade later. A court hearing on the arrangement is scheduled for Friday.
The restraining order granted Wednesday also alleged that Lutfi has sought to undermine the conservatorship.
Lutfi sued the Spears family in 2009, alleging Spears had breached a contract with him; her father, Jamie, had punched him; and her mother, Lynne, had defamed him in a memoir.
A judge threw out the lawsuit in 2012, another judge later restored it on appeal, and it was settled in 2016.

