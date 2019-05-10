Break up Facebook, says company’s co-founder

You are here

Chris Hughes said Zuckerberg's "focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks."
  • “It’s time to break up Facebook,” said Chris Hughes, who along with Zuckerberg founded the online network in their dorm room
  • The company has been rocked by a series of scandals recently, including allowing its users’ data to be harvested by research companies
NEW YORK: One of the co-founders of Facebook called on Thursday for the social media behemoth to be broken up, warning that the company’s head, Mark Zuckerberg, had become far too powerful.
“It’s time to break up Facebook,” said Chris Hughes, who along with Zuckerberg founded the online network in their dorm room while both were students at Harvard University in 2004.
In an editorial published in The New York Times, Hughes said Zuckerberg’s “focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks,” and warned that his global influence had become “staggering.”
Zuckerberg not only controls Facebook but also the widely used Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, and Hughes said that Facebook’s board works more like an advisory committee than a check on the chief executive’s power.
“Facebook accepts that with success comes accountability,” said vice president of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg.
“But you don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company.”
Clegg, a British former deputy prime minister, reasoned that carefully crafted regulation of the Internet is the way to hold technology companies accountable, and noted that Zuckerberg has been advocating for just that.
Facebook and its family of services have many competitors, and can find corporate efficiencies when it comes to data centers, talent and other resources that can work on its various offerings, Clegg said.
Hughes, who quit Facebook more than a decade ago, was pictured in the newspaper together with Zuckerberg when both were fresh-faced students launching Facebook as a campus networking tool.
He accused Facebook of acquiring or copying all of its competitors to achieve dominance in the social media field, meaning that investors were reluctant to back any rivals because they know they cannot compete for long.
Zuckerberg “has created a leviathan that crowds out entrepreneurship and restricts consumer choice,” wrote Hughes, who is now a member of the Economic Security Project, which is pushing for a universal basic income in the United States.
After buying up its main competitors Instagram, where people can publish photos, and WhatsApp, a secure messaging service, Facebook now has 2.7 billion monthly users across its platforms and made a first quarter profit of $2.43 billion this year.

“The most problematic aspect of Facebook’s power is Mark’s unilateral control over speech. There is no precedent for his ability to monitor, organize and even censor the conversations of two billion people,” said Hughes.
The company has been rocked by a series of scandals recently, including allowing its users’ data to be harvested by research companies and its slow response to Russia using Facebook as a means to spread disinformation during the 2016 US election campaign.
Facebook is reportedly expecting to face a fine of $5 billion. It has also been investing heavily in staff and artificial intelligence to fight misinformation and other abuses at its platform.
A whistleblower group in Washington filed an official complaint that Facebook was unwittingly auto-generating content for terror-linked groups using its platform that its artificial intelligence systems do not recognize as extremist.
Facebook’s software was automatically “creating and promoting terror content,” the National Whistleblowers Center added in the complaint, by creating “celebration” and “memories” videos for extremist pages that had amassed sufficient views or “likes.”
The group said Thursday it filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of a source that preferred to remain anonymous.
In his editorial, Hughes urged the government to break Instagram and WhatsApp away from Facebook and prevent new acquisitions for several years.
“The American government needs to do two things: break up Facebook’s monopoly and regulate the company to make it more accountable to the American people,” Hughes said.
“Even after a breakup, Facebook would be a hugely profitable business with billions to invest in new technologies — and a more competitive market would only encourage those investments,” he said.
Hughes said the break-up, under existing anti-trust laws, would allow better privacy protections for social media users and would cost US authorities almost nothing.
Hughes said that he remained friends with Zuckerberg, noting that “he’s human. But it’s his very humanity that makes his unchecked power so problematic.”

Suu Kyi tries to save face with Myanmar reporters’ release

  • The pair spent more than 500 days behind bars under colonial-era state secrets convictions after probing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims during a military crackdown
  • Global attention on the reporters and the damage already done to the country’s reputation were “potentially costly” to the government
Updated 09 May 2019
AFP
0

YANGON: After relentless diplomatic pressure and global outrage, fallen democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi finally decided that a pardon for two Myanmar journalists jailed for reporting on a Rohingya massacre was the only way to resolve an issue that has dogged her government for nearly 18 months.
Observers say the unexpected release of the two Reuters reporters was a political decision timed to save face for the country’s civilian leader, after a vigorous international campaign that saw Amal Clooney join their legal team, Time magazine put the pair on their cover, and journalism awards and honors pile up — including the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.
A presidential pardon freed Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, from prison on Tuesday to a media frenzy and messages of congratulations from the White House to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The pair spent more than 500 days behind bars under colonial-era state secrets convictions after probing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims during a military crackdown.
Global attention on the reporters and the damage already done to the country’s reputation were “potentially costly” to the government, said independent analyst Richard Horsey.
Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi — already seen as a pariah by many for perceived complicity in the Rohingya’s plight — provoked outcry when she refused to intervene, insisting “rule of law” must be followed.
The abrupt decision to release the pair this week was made because Myanmar’s leaders had “taken into consideration the long-term interest of (the) country,” said government spokesman Zaw Htay.
Retired Thai diplomat Kobsak Chutikul, who has worked in an advisory capacity to Suu Kyi’s government, told AFP that senior officials had all known a pardon must be granted at some point but “nobody felt they could bring this up with her.”
Political timing was also a factor, observers say.
Myanmar is due to go to the polls next year and this was a chance to “get it out of the way” beforehand rather than risk overshadowing the vote, Kobsak said.
Behind the international condemnation, backroom diplomacy appears to have played a key role in convincing Suu Kyi to pardon the reporters.
One man waiting among the crowds outside the gates of Yangon’s notorious Insein Prison was British health expert Lord Ara Darzi, whose name barely came up during regular media coverage of the saga.
A close confidant of Suu Kyi, he has regularly visited the country over the past two years in an advisory role on a Rakhine state commission.
But he has known the leaders for years, and hosted her in London after her release from house arrest.
“From what I hear, he finally found the opportunity to convince Suu Kyi this was an albatross hanging round their necks,” said Kobsak, who served alongside Darzi on another Myanmar government commission.
The discussion would have taken place “behind the scenes, in quiet conversations in her house,” he added.
Darzi later hinted about his role to reporters at a press conference following the journalists’ release.
“The lesson is simple: dialogue works even in the most difficult of circumstances,” he said.
Presidential pardons are traditionally granted around the Myanmar new year in April.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were freed in the third amnesty in just over a week that saw a total of 23,000 prisoners released.
The pair were handed a seven-year jail sentence last September, upheld first by Yangon’s High Court and then the country’s Supreme Court last month.
Reuters maintained the duo were imprisoned in retaliation for their expose, while legal experts argued the case was riddled with irregularities.
With the judicial process having run its course all the way to Myanmar’s top court, Suu Kyi “may have been convinced the twisted passage of justice had been served,” Yangon-based analyst David Mathieson said, calling her change of heart a “political calculation.”
Despite the release, observers warn against reading too much into prospects for greater press freedom in the beleaguered democracy, which began a troubled transition from military rule in 2010.
“The pardon will not change the conditions that journalists (in Myanmar) are facing,” said activist Cheery Zahau.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

