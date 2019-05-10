You are here

﻿

Disney drops a whole new version of ‘A Whole New World’

Zayn Malik sings with Zhavia Ward for “Aladdin.” (Screengrab)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Disney drops a whole new version of ‘A Whole New World’

  • Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward performed the iconic ballad
  • The live-action remake of the classic animation is showing late this month
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Disney released on Thursday a reworked version of the hit “Aladdin” classic “A Whole New World,” featuring former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and breakout star Zhavia Ward.

The video – which fans said lacked some “Aladdin” vibes – shows Malik and Ward singing the song around night time Manhattan.  

But Fans on Twitter quickly praised the surprise pairing, with some even saying Malik would have been a “perfect” Aladdin.

The fresh beats, which has a distinct Arab-style intro, will be played over the film’s closing credits, while actors Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud will perform the “magic carpet” song in the actual film.

The release came just days before the live action reboot of the 1992 animated film hits the cinemas late this month.

The song joins other modernized songs from the Disney hit, including “Arabian Nights,” “Prince Ali,” and the Genie song “Friend Like Me,” to be performed in the movie by Will Smith.

Topics: Aladdin

Related

0
Lifestyle
Aladdin’s Naomi Scott walks the (magic) carpet in Los Angeles
0
Lifestyle
Disney brings back 1992 nostalgia in new ‘Aladdin’ trailer

Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Updated 10 May 2019
AFP
0

Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

  • Hathaway gained fame in 2001 with her motion picture debut in “The Princess Diaries”
  • Since then, she has gone on to star in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Ocean’s 8”
Updated 10 May 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: Actress Anne Hathaway was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while promoting her new movie “The Hustle.”
“I’m really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who’ve been in my life for decades.”
Hathaway’s star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic Hollywood tourist destination. It’s also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in “Gone With the Wind” in 1940.
“Oh my god, I’m just very overwhelmed,” said Hathaway.
Hathaway’s metaphorical star started to rise when she gained fame in 2001 with her motion picture debut as shy, bumbling high school student Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.”
Since then, she has gone on to star in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Ocean’s 8.” She also won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013, for her portrayal of Fantine in “Les Miserables.”
She was accompanied at the ceremony by her parents, her husband actor Adam Shulman, and actress Rebel Wilson, who co-stars with Hathaway in “The Hustle.”
The film, which opens Friday in the US, follows Hathaway and Wilson as two scam artists who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.

Topics: Anne Hathaway Hollywood

Related

0
Offbeat
Anne Hathaway is having a baby!
0
Offbeat
Bravo! Anne Hathaway lauds US states for letting in Syrian refugees

Latest updates

US air strike kills 13 Daesh fighters in Somalia
0
Break up Facebook, says company’s co-founder
0
Uber stock set to launch at $45 a share
0
Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star
0
Blazers force Game 7 with 119-108 victory over Nuggets
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.