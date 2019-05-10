Disney drops a whole new version of ‘A Whole New World’

DUBAI: Disney released on Thursday a reworked version of the hit “Aladdin” classic “A Whole New World,” featuring former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and breakout star Zhavia Ward.

The video – which fans said lacked some “Aladdin” vibes – shows Malik and Ward singing the song around night time Manhattan.

But Fans on Twitter quickly praised the surprise pairing, with some even saying Malik would have been a “perfect” Aladdin.

disney realised they made a mistake when they didnt cast you for Aladdin himself so they made a brilliant decision to have you on the soundtrack JUST SAYING — s⎊ a whole new world (@icaruscripted) May 9, 2019

thank you so much for this beautiful magical gift, you are our prince. #AWholeNewWorld pic.twitter.com/7gvGtXOmNV — Vannie (@Zayn_MyHero) May 9, 2019

The fresh beats, which has a distinct Arab-style intro, will be played over the film’s closing credits, while actors Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud will perform the “magic carpet” song in the actual film.

The release came just days before the live action reboot of the 1992 animated film hits the cinemas late this month.

The song joins other modernized songs from the Disney hit, including “Arabian Nights,” “Prince Ali,” and the Genie song “Friend Like Me,” to be performed in the movie by Will Smith.