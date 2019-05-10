You are here

French soldiers Cedric de Pierrepont, left, and Alain Bertoncello lost their lives in the raid. (AFP)
Freed hostages Laurent Lassimouillas, left, and Patrick Picque. (AFP)
Four hostages freed in Burkina Faso by French special forces, two soldiers lose lives

PARIS: French special forces have freed two French hostages, an American and a South Korean in northern Burkina Faso in an overnight military raid that cost the lives of two soldiers, the French presidency said Friday.
The operation was ordered to free the French hostages, identified as Patrick Picque and Laurent Lassimouillas, who disappeared while on holiday in the remote Pendjari National Park in Benin on May 1.
The identity of the American and South Korean hostages was not immediately known, but they were both said to be women in the statement.
The location of the raid confirmed that the French tourists had been kidnapped in Benin and taken over the nearby border into Burkina Faso, where terror groups have stepped up attacks in recent months.
President Emmanuel Macron “wants to congratulate the French armed forces for the liberation of the hostages, and includes everyone who worked alongside them,” a statement from the presidency said.
“He bows with emotion and solemnity before the sacrifice of our two soldiers, Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello, who gave their lives to save those of our citizens,” the statement added.

 Laurent Lassimouillas, left, and Patrick Picque, music teachers from the Paris region, are expected to travel back to France on Sunday. (AFP)

In a separate statement, Defense Minister Florence Parly thanked authorities in Benin and Burkina Faso for their help with the “complex operation,” as well as the United States for its “precious support.”
Former colonial ruler France has 4,500 troops deployed in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in a mission codenamed Barkhane to help local forces try to flush out extremist groups.
American special forces and drones are also thought to operate in the violence-wracked Sahel region, which France fears could become further destabilized as extremist groups are pushed out of north Africa, Iraq and Syria.
Burkina Faso has suffered from increasingly frequent and deadly attacks attributed to a number of extremist groups, including the Ansarul Islam group, the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and Daesh in the Greater Sahara.
The French tourists and their local guide went missing in the Pendjari wildlife reserve, known for its elephants and lions in usually peaceful and stable Benin, but which lies close to the porous border with Burkina Faso.
The badly disfigured body of their wildlife guide was found shortly afterwards, as well as their abandoned four-wheel Toyota truck.
The two men, music teachers from the Paris region, are expected to travel back to France on Sunday.
South Korea’s ambassador in Paris was unable to comment on the identity of the freed Korean national.
“We do not have detailed information, but we are in close contact with French authorities. I can’t say anything now,” Jongmoon Choi told AFP by telephone.
The US embassy in Paris was unavailable for comment.

Topics: Burkina Faso Patrick Picque Laurent Lassimouillas Cedric de Pierrepont Alain Bertoncello

India's top court extends term of arbitrators in Ayodhya temple dispute

Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

India's top court extends term of arbitrators in Ayodhya temple dispute

  • The extension makes the contentious issue less likely to fuel religious tension during a seven-phase general election that started on April 11
  • It came after the panel, set up in March with an initial deadline of eight weeks and headed by former judge F. M. Kalifulla, handed over the report
Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Friday extended by three months the term of a panel arbitrating a decades-long dispute over plans to build a Hindu temple on the ruins of a 16th-century mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya.
The extension makes the contentious issue less likely to fuel religious tension during a seven-phase general election that started on April 11, with votes set to be counted on May 23.
The panel has been given until Aug. 15, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, raising hopes for an amicable settlement of India's biggest religious dispute, with a history of unleashing riots in many parts of the country.
"There was a plea from the mediators' panel to extend the term until Aug 15 and we have agreed," Gogoi said after receiving a preliminary report from the panel.
The extension came after the panel, set up in March with an initial deadline of eight weeks and headed by former judge F. M. Kalifulla, handed over the report, which was not made public.
Months before the election, Hindu allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ratcheted up their demand for a temple to be built at the site many Hindus consider to be the birthplace of a revered deity, Lord Ram.
But just ahead of the election, conservative Hindu groups put the temple plan on the backburner.
A violent Hindu mob destroyed the mosque in Ayodhya in 1992, triggering riots that killed about 2,000 people in one of the worst episodes of sectarian violence since India's partition from Pakistan at independence from colonial rule in 1947.
Since the mosque demolition, the Supreme Court has kept control of the site in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of MPs to parliament.
The Supreme Court, which had been weighing petitions from both Hindu and Muslim communities over what should be built in Ayodhya, set up the arbitration panel on March 8.
Hindu groups say there was a temple at the site in Ayodhya before the mosque was erected by a Muslim ruler in 1528.
The dispute has fuelled tension and ill-feeling between majority Hindus and the Muslim minority, which makes up about 14 percent of India's population of 1.3 billion.

Topics: India Ayodhya Babri Masjid

