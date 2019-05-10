You are here

﻿

Huge crowds pray at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa for first Ramadan Friday

Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Reuters)
Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Reuters)
Palestinian youths climb a section of Israel's separation wall to reach at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Palestinian women pray on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan inside the Dome of the Rock. (Reuters)
Palestinian worshippers pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Palestinian worshippers pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Reuters)
  • The crowds reached the site 'despite checkpoints and a large Israeli security presence'
JERUSALEM: Around 180,000 Muslims prayed at east Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound Friday, the first in the holy month of Ramadan, a body responsible for the site said.
The figure from the Waqf organization is 50 percent higher than last year, when around 120,000 people attended the first Friday prayers.


Azzam Al-Khatib, director general of Waqf, said the crowds reached the site “despite checkpoints and a large security presence.”
The prayers ended without any major incident, he told AFP.
The site in Israeli-controlled east Jerusalem is the third holiest in Islam and has proved a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.


At the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank thousands of Palestinians — including elderly people in wheelchairs — queued to enter the city early Friday morning.
Coordination between Palestinian and Israeli authorities had improved at the checkpoint this year, making access to Jerusalem easier.
Israeli restrictions on Palestinians from the occupied West Bank are eased during the month of Ramadan, which began on Monday.


Men over the age of 40 and children under 12 will be allowed to enter the city on Fridays during Ramadan, while there are no restrictions on women, the Israeli army announced.
“Police units and border police are mobilized in different areas of the Old City to allow thousands of people to enter the area easily and at the same time prevent any incidents throughout the day,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement.
Israel views the whole of Jerusalem as its capital while the Palestinians see the eastern part as the capital of their future state.

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem East Jerusalem Ramadan 2019

Protests return to Lebanon as government discusses austerity

Updated 10 May 2019
AP
0

Protests return to Lebanon as government discusses austerity

  • The protesters gathered Friday in downtown Beirut outside the government offices to denounce what they called "painful" and "unpopular" measures
  • They asked the government to address corruption and retrieve lost funds instead of slashing their benefits
Updated 10 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: Dozens of Lebanese military and security veterans are protesting for the second time in two weeks against proposed cuts to their pensions and benefits, as the government discusses a budget bill that aims to cut public spending and usher in austerity measures.
The protesters gathered Friday in downtown Beirut outside the government offices to denounce what they called "painful" and "unpopular" measures. They asked the government to address corruption and retrieve lost funds instead of slashing their benefits.
Professors in the state-owned Lebanese University also protested Friday potential cuts to their wages.
The government is facing public discontent as it prepares a budget that aims to tackle a widening deficit and a national debt that stands at more than 150 percent of GDP.

Topics: Lebanon austerity Protests

