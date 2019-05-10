You are here

  • Home
  • India’s richest man buys Hamleys toy stores
﻿

India’s richest man buys Hamleys toy stores

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries. (Supplied)
Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

India’s richest man buys Hamleys toy stores

  • Through its Reliance Brands subsidiary, the conglomerate said it signed an agreement to buy, Hamleys, the 250-year-old chain from Hong Kong-listed C Banner International Holdings
  • The acquisition by Reliance Industries, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, marks the conglomerate’s first foray in an overseas retail brand
Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer, is set to pass from Chinese to Indian control after Reliance Industries said it had agreed to buy the British high street icon.
Through its Reliance Brands subsidiary, the conglomerate said it signed an agreement to buy the 250-year-old chain from Hong Kong-listed C Banner International Holdings.
On Friday, C Banner stock was suspended from trading pending an announcement.
Reliance did not disclose the price of the deal, but in 2018, C Banner wrote off $49.8 million in goodwill and brand value related to Hamleys, its annual report showed. The cut reduced the carrying value of the toy retailer by 36 percent to 626 million yuan ($91.85 million).
The Chinese group bought Hamleys in 2015 for $130.2 million from France’s Groupe Ludendo, but its enthusiasm for British acquisitions has since cooled. Last year, it dropped plans to buy 51 percent of House of Fraser, sending the UK department store chain into administration.
The acquisition by Reliance Industries, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, marks the conglomerate’s first foray in an overseas retail brand.
Reliance Industries runs the world’s biggest single-location crude oil refinery and has been transforming itself into a consumer-facing behemoth through ventures in retail and telecommunications.
“The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand and business places Reliance into the frontline of global retail,” said Reliance Brands Chief Executive Darshan Mehta.
Founded in 1760, Hamleys resonates with adults and children alike, with its flagship Regent Street store in central London recognized around the world.
The toy seller runs 167 stores across 18 countries, the majority of which are in India, Reliance said. The Indian company, which already holds the master franchise for the brand in India, currently operates 88 stores in 29 cities.
Having established itself as India’s leading mobile telecoms player, Reliance Industries has been firming up plans for a retail onslaught to combine its traditional outlets with an online foray aimed at taking on Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. in India.
A supermarket operator, Reliance is already the country’s biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer in terms of revenue and number of stores.
The conglomerate’s strategy to diversify beyond refining and petrochemicals has seen its fast-growing telecoms and retail operations driving quarterly profit to record highs at a time when its gross refining margins have taken a hit from oil price volatility and slowing global demand.
The group’s retail business doubled revenue to 356 billion rupees ($5.1 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31 while earnings before interest and tax more than tripled to 15 billion rupees.

Topics: Reliance Industries Hamleys

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco discussing investments in India’s Reliance Industries
0
Business & Economy
Reliance Industries net profit rises 1.5%, meets estimates

Turkish Airlines’ quarterly loss more than doubles on higher costs

Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

Turkish Airlines’ quarterly loss more than doubles on higher costs

  • The Turkish flag carrier, which operates flights to 306 destinations in 124 countries, reported a loss of 1.25 billion lira or $229 million in the first quarter
  • The carrier maintained its targets for the year, suggesting an expected recovery in the high season that starts at the end of May
Updated 10 May 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish Airlines’ first-quarter losses more than doubled, hit by higher fuel prices and other costs.
The Turkish flag carrier, which operates flights to 306 destinations in 124 countries, reported a loss of 1.25 billion lira or $229 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 314 million lira or $86 million in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts said the loss was wider than an average forecast of a 662 million lira loss. That reflected higher oil prices due to currency volatility and increased unit costs due to staff and marketing expenses, analysts said.
“Net loss is even way higher than the lowest estimate in the street,” Yatirim Finansman Securities said in a note, adding a loss on fixed asset sales also weighed on the results.
But the carrier maintained its targets for the year, suggesting an expected recovery in the high season that starts at the end of May, J.P. Morgan said.
The company said it targets revenue of $14.1 billion and an EBITDAR margin of 22-24 percent at the end of this year. It also aims to carry 80 million passengers this year.
The airline moved its hub last month from Istanbul’s old Ataturk Airport to the new Istanbul Airport to the north of the city. Completing the hub move ahead of the high season is expected to help the company achieve its targets, J.P. Morgan said.
Shares in Turkish Airlines were down 1.04 percent in early trade, while the BIST 100 Index was trading almost flat.

Topics: Turkish Airlines Istanbul airport

Related

0
Corporate News
Bodrum to London now on Turkish Airlines
0
Business & Economy
Turkish Airlines in talks to finance facilities at new Istanbul airport

Latest updates

1,300 volunteers helping pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque
0
Ad Diriyah to stage major Ramadan cultural event
0
North Korea’s missile tests not ‘breach of trust’: Trump
0
What We Are Reading Today: War and Peace by Nigel Hamilton
0
Pompeo to meet Putin on Russia visit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.